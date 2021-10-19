Allianz Partners Wins Big With Seven Magellan Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners took home seven trophies, the most of any travel insurance provider, at Travel Weekly's 2021 Magellan Awards, which were announced last week. The travel insurance and assistance company was awarded four gold and three silver trophies, which recognized the company's innovative product offerings, travel advisor resources and consumer website. The Magellan Awards are a program of Travel Weekly, the travel industry's most prestigious trade publication. In total, Allianz Partners has won 43 Magellan Awards, including 23 gold trophies, over the last 10 years.

The Allianz Travel Insurance website (AllianzTravelInsurance.com) earned four Magellan awards this year, taking home two gold statues in the Individual Travel Advisor-Marketing Website and Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Insurance categories, along with two silvers in the Individual Travel Advisor-Overall-Travel Insurance and Travel Advisor Organizations-Marketing Website categories. Allianz's website provides an easy, accessible online resource designed to find, compare and buy a travel insurance plan, file a claim, and contact customer service, while offering a range of features and travel resources to keep travelers up to date. The website was specifically recognized for the critical information it provided to consumers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Continuing its winning streak, Allianz was also awarded two gold trophies in the Individual Travel Advisor - Overall-Travel Insurance and Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Insurance categories for its "Rebound Ready" travel advisor campaign. The campaign includes information and tools for travel advisors to help their customers return to travel following the pause caused by COVID-19.

Allianz's inclusion of epidemic coverage in its travel insurance products garnered a 2021 Magellan silver award in the Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Insurance category. Allianz has announced several important epidemic enhancements to its products which provide coverage for customers who become ill with COVID-19 either before their trip begins or while they are traveling, as well as coverage for medical emergencies, individually-ordered mandatory quarantines and denied boarding due to suspected illness.

"We're thrilled to be the most honored travel insurance company at the 2021 Magellan Awards," said Begench Atayev, Chief of Product Management & Innovation at Allianz Partners USA. "We are proud to be recognized for our outstanding consumer website, the resources and tools we offer our valued partners and the versatile products that address our customers' evolving needs."

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including hospitality, travel destinations, cruise lines, online travel services, airlines and airports, travel agents and agencies, tour operators and ground transportation.

"Each year we recognize industry innovators and creative communicators through our Magellan Awards. This year, we recognize the resilience, ingenuity, and path forward created by those who shared their company's initiatives through words, images and design, and kept travel part of the conversation and part of the equation," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "We salute all those who entered and all those who won."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners or may have no winners at all.

For a complete list of winners, who will be featured in the November 15th issue of Travel Weekly in a special Magellan Awards section, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face-to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey based Northstar Travel Media, the largest travel business-to-business travel publisher in the world.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all travel industry segments, including leisure/retail, corporate/business travel, corporate and sports meetings, incentives, hospitality, and travel technology. Northstar is the owner of leading brands serving these travel segments. The company produces more than 100 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings & incentive industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research and event producer serving the travel technology industry.

Northstar Travel Group owns the BHN Group, the leading producer of hotel investment conferences. Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software business serving the mountain destination, golf, activities, and hospitality markets. Based in Secaucus, NJ, the company has 7 offices in the U.S., U.K., Singapore, and China. Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts.

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A–" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance, TravelSmart, and AgentSmart are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance. All claims subject to policy terms, conditions, and exclusions.

SOURCE Allianz Partners

Related Links

http://AllianzTravelInsurance.com

