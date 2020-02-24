Allied Telesis Wins Big at the InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020

Maintaining a secure network is time-consuming and challenging work requiring vigilance and responsiveness. The Allied Telesis Self-Defending Network eases the burden by automating threat responses to instantly shut down attacks before they have a chance to cause damage. Compatible with industry-leading firewalls and requiring no agent software on endpoint devices, the solution is easy to install and starts protecting your business immediately.

"We're thrilled to have won such a prestigious and fiercely contested award," said Graham Walker, VP Marketing at Allied Telesis. "We build reliable networks with an emphasis on security, so we couldn't be more pleased that the Infosec industry has recognized our Self-Defending Network as an industry-leading, innovative cybersecurity solution. And we look forward to launching more innovations that bring real and immediate value to our customers."

"Allied Telesis embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

SOURCE Allied Telesis

