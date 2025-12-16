Allink Biotherapeutics Completes $47M Extension Rounds of Series A to Accelerate Clinical Programs and Novel Platforms Development

The company secured $47 million through extension rounds of Series A led by Legend Capital and Meituan Long-Z Investment with strong backing from both new investors and existing supporters

Proceeds to advance two differentiated and highly competitive ADC programs in global Phase I trials

The financing will support continued development of ADC and multi-specific antibody platforms aimed at addressing critical limitations of existing biologic therapeutics

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allink Biotherapeutics, Inc. (AllinkBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on developing advanced antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and multi-specific antibody therapeutics for oncology and immunology, today announced successful completion of its extension rounds of Series A, raising 47 million US dollars. The extension rounds were led by existing supporter Legend Capital and new investor Meituan Long-Z Investment, followed by other prominent returning and new investors including Lanchi Ventures, Yuanbio Venture Capital, 5Y Capital, Lapam Capital, Runzhang Venture Capital, etc.

Advancing Global Clinical Development for Two Leading Assets

The Series A extension rounds will help advance global clinical development for the company's two leading programs with distinct competitive advantages. ALK201, a potential first- and best-in-class FGFR2b-targeted ADC, has demonstrated encouraging efficacy signals across multiple tumor types with a favorable safety profile, supporting its development as a backbone therapy for FGFR2b-overexpressing solid tumors. In parallel, early clinical data for ALK202 have provided preliminary support of the EGFR/cMET bispecific ADC's potential as a cornerstone therapy in non-small cell lung cancer. Furthermore, the program is being expanded into clinical evaluation of a broader range of biomarker-defined tumor types and patient populations.

AllinkBio has started developing both lead clinical assets through a biomarker-guided strategy designed to demonstrate efficacy in a broad spectrum of solid tumors. In the near term, the company plans to initiate combination therapy studies to further explore the two assets' therapeutic potential in broader front-line patient populations. These initiatives will accelerate ALK201 and ALK202 toward pivotal trial readiness while establishing a differentiated profile in their respective target indications.

Augmenting Novel Technology Platform Capabilities

Expanding beyond its ADC technology, AllinkBio is establishing a proprietary masked T-cell engager (TCE) platform to evolve the application of TCEs for solid tumors. In the immunology space, the company is advancing a portfolio of first-in-class bi- and multi-specific antibody drug candidates. Anchored in rational biology design, these programs aim to deliver next-generation solutions for patient populations underserved by current standards of care.

"We sincerely appreciate the decisive and continued support from our investors within such a short timeframe," said Hui Feng, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AllinkBio. "With this support, we are moving forward with a clear clinical roadmap to accelerate our lead programs. Beyond the two leading programs, our discovery engine is fully activated, poised to deliver new wave of innovative drug candidates that will unlock further value in the foreseeable future ."

"Our continued support is rooted in our confidence in the AllinkBio team's efficient execution and their robust development strategy," said Tan Hong, Managing Director at Legend Capital. "The rapid clinical advancement of their two competitive lead assets is already serving as a strong validation of the company's ADC platform and presenting significant value. We look forward to the near-term clinical readouts and seeing more innovative programs emerge from their discovery platforms."

"The AllinkBio team pairs an international mindset with best-in-class execution, setting a remarkable pace in the ADC space," said Xuejing Guo, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare at Meituan Long-Z Investment. "We are deeply impressed by the potential of their technology platform and are excited to help the team translate these original innovations into global impact, ultimately delivering life-changing therapies to patients worldwide."

About AllinkBio

Founded in 2023, AllinkBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of differentiated ADCs and multi-specific antibodies for oncology and immunology. Leveraging a synergy of innovative platform capabilities and exceptional R&D efficiency, the company has rapidly advanced two ADC candidates into global Phase I clinical trials. AllinkBio is committed to advancing ADC and multi-specific antibody innovation to transform lives for patients in need worldwide.

