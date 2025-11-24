ALLPOWERS Launches Biggest Black Friday Sale: Big Savings on Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators

News provided by

ALLPOWERS INC

Nov 24, 2025, 06:00 ET

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLPOWERS has officially launched its largest Black Friday Sale of the year, offering record-low prices on a wide range of portable power stations, home backup systems, and high-efficiency solar panels. Running from mid-November through December 1.

The event features discounts of up to 68% off, making it the best time of the year for outdoor adventurers, RV travelers, and homeowners to upgrade their clean-energy setup.

Continue Reading
image_5027195_6043288
image_5027195_6043288

Unbeatable Prices on Best-Selling Power Solutions

This year's Black Friday event includes major savings across ALLPOWERS' most popular models, such as the R2500 (2500W | 2016Wh) for home backup and RV use, the R1500 series (1800W | 1152Wh) and R1500 Lite series (1600W | 1056Wh) for camping and emergencies, the lightweight R600 series (600W | 299Wh) for portable needs, and the powerful R4000 (4000W | 3456Wh) for whole-home support. High-efficiency foldable solar panels like the SP037 and SP039 are also heavily discounted, with multiple power-station-plus-solar bundles offered at the lowest prices of the year.

Extra Savings With Tiered Discounts

On top of direct price reductions, ALLPOWERS is offering additional tiered discounts:

– Orders over €1,200: extra 3% off
– Over €1,600: extra 5% off
– Over €2,000: extra 7% off
– Over €2,500: extra 10% off

These stacked savings make it significantly easier for users to build a complete off-grid or home backup power system.

Spend More, Get More: Complimentary Gifts

In addition to discounted prices, ALLPOWERS is introducing a tiered gifting programme for Black Friday.

Customers can receive complimentary devices depending on their order value:

– Orders Over €1,700: Free PB100
– Over €2,100: Free Solax P100
– Over €2,500: Free S200
– Over €3,000: Free R600

The initiative is designed to support users building complete off-grid or emergency-ready systems, adding extra flexibility to their setups.

Comprehensive Shopping Benefits

All Black Friday purchases through the official ALLPOWERS EU store include:

– 30-Day Price Match Guarantee
30-day worry-free returns
Lifetime customer support
Fast EU-wide delivery
Up to 5-year warranty

Explore all offers at the official ALLPOWERS EU Black Friday page:
iallpowers.eu/black-friday

Media enquiries: Selah Calvert, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829284/image_5027195_6043288.jpg 

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ALLPOWERS lance la plus grande vente du vendredi noir : Grandes économies sur les centrales électriques portables et les générateurs solaires

ALLPOWERS lance la plus grande vente du vendredi noir : Grandes économies sur les centrales électriques portables et les générateurs solaires

ALLPOWERS a officiellement lancé sa plus grande vente du Black Friday de l'année, offrant des prix records sur une large gamme de centrales...
ALLPOWERS startet den größten Black Friday Sale: Große Einsparungen bei tragbaren Kraftwerken und Solargeneratoren

ALLPOWERS startet den größten Black Friday Sale: Große Einsparungen bei tragbaren Kraftwerken und Solargeneratoren

ALLPOWERS hat offiziell seinen größten Black Friday Sale des Jahres gestartet und bietet rekordverdächtig niedrige Preise für eine breite Palette an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Utilities

Utilities

Retail

Retail

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics