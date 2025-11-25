Alpharetta and Cumming Dentist Dr. Cesar Tapia Earns Associate Fellowship from American Academy of Implant Dentistry

Headline Summary: Dr. Cesar Tapia of ConfiDENT, with locations in Alpharetta and Cumming, has earned the distinguished Associate Fellowship from the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. The honor highlights his advanced clinical training, surgical proficiency, and dedication to delivering exceptional implant care to the North Atlanta community.

Dr. Cesar Tapia of ConfiDENT, with offices in Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia, was recognized as an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at its 2025 Annual Conference held in Phoenix, Arizona. This prestigious credential highlights Dr. Tapia's advanced training, clinical proficiency, and commitment to excellence in implant dentistry.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cesar Tapia, founder of ConfiDENT, has been named an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), a distinguished honor awarded to dentists who demonstrate exceptional expertise in surgical and prosthetic dental implant techniques. Dr. Tapia was formally recognized at the AAID's 2025 Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, held November 12–15.

ConfiDENT

To qualify for Associate Fellowship, Dr. Tapia completed more than 300 hours of post-doctoral instruction in implant dentistry, performed extensive implant cases, and passed the Academy's rigorous Associate Fellow examination. This examination, conducted by an expert panel of implant dentists, included both a written exam and an oral exam that measured Dr. Tapia's clinical proficiency, in-depth knowledge of dental implants, and commitment to excellence in implant dental practice and to the AAID's standards for ethics and patient welfare.

"Earning this credential from the AAID represents years of dedicated study and hands-on experience in implant dentistry," says Dr. Tapia. "I'm honored to join this elite group of practitioners who are committed to advancing the field of implant dentistry and providing patients with the highest standard of care. This recognition reinforces my commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions that transform lives through healthy, confident smiles."

Dr. Tapia brings extensive expertise to ConfiDENT's two state-of-the-art locations in Alpharetta and Cumming, where patients have access to a full scope of advanced dental services including implants, sinus lifts, bone grafts, LANAP, LAPIP, and same-day crowns. Originally from Lima, Peru, Dr. Tapia earned his Doctorate in Dental Surgery and completed his residency at the University of Colorado. He has also earned two master's degrees in Implantology from the International Congress of Oral Implantology (ICOI) and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics (AAIP).

ConfiDENT's modern facilities feature advanced digital technology designed to elevate patient care and outcomes. Both offices are equipped with a milling machine for same-day crowns, a 3-D printing machine for nightguards and retainers, and laser technology for periodontal surgeries and procedures to save failing implants. This investment in innovation, combined with Dr. Tapia's expertise and patient-centered approach, has established ConfiDENT as a leading provider of comprehensive dental care throughout the North Atlanta region.

Established in 1951, the AAID is the only dental implant organization that offers credentials recognized as bona fide by U.S. state and federal courts. Its membership exceeds 4,000 and includes general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, and prosthodontists across the United States and in 57 countries.

More About ConfiDENT and Dr. Cesar Tapia

ConfiDENT is a premier dental practice serving the North Atlanta community from two convenient locations in Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia. The practice provides a full range of dental services including routine care, same-day crowns, extractions, wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, full mouth restorations (All-on-X), LANAP® laser therapy, orthodontics, and more. ConfiDENT's state-of-the-art offices feature advanced clinical technology including a milling machine for same-day crowns, a 3-D printing machine for nightguards and retainers, and laser systems for periodontal treatment.

Dr. Cesar Tapia-Vera, DDS, MICOI, MAAIP, AFAAID, is a highly skilled dentist dedicated to delivering exceptional oral healthcare. Originally from Lima, Peru, Dr. Tapia earned his Doctorate in Dental Surgery and completed his residency at the University of Colorado. After relocating to Atlanta, he established ConfiDENT in Alpharetta before expanding to a second location in Cumming. His expertise spans implants, LANAP, wisdom teeth removal, crowns, veneers, and full mouth restorations. Outside of the office, he enjoys time with his wife and two daughters, Penelope and Elizabeth. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ConfiDENTsmiles4u.com.

For more information about the AAID and its credentialed members, please visit aaid.com or aaid-implant.org, or call the AAID at (312) 335-1550.

