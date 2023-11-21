American Military University Supports Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

Small Business Owners, their Employees, and All Employees' Family Members Can Achieve their Higher Education Goals with an Alliance Grant

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the backdrop of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, American Military University is proud to offer education grants to veteran-owned small businesses, plus their employees and their employees' families. The newly created alliance program gives a 10-percent grant on undergraduate and master's level programs at AMU1.

"We are proud to support entrepreneurial veterans and recognize the educational needs of their employees and families are key to the overall success and vitality of their businesses," said APUS Provost Dr. Elizabeth Johnson. "We are honored to help prepare these underserved populations for their next chapter."

The Alliance Grant can be used for any of AMU's numerous programs at the undergraduate and master's levels. The program is ongoing validation of AMU's strong commitment to veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces.

Veterans make up a significant portion of business owners – including small businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, veteran-owned businesses represent 5.9% of all companies in the United States. This translates to more than 335,000 veterans who own businesses, and they employ close to 3.9 million employees.

Since it was founded 32 years ago by a visionary retired U.S. Marine Corps Officer, AMU has focused on providing affordable, quality higher education to veterans and active-duty military.

AMU has a dedicated student services team that helps throughout the entire educational journey. The team provides support with admissions, career services, financial aid, and helps students access the University's range of resources.

AMU is proud to continue its legacy of serving the brave, and supporting these business owners, their employees, and families exemplifies this ongoing commitment.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 32-year history and over 135,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)2.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Tuition grants cannot be combined with other university grant offers. Only one tuition grant can be applied per course registration.

2Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

