Frazer and Harbinger Partner on Next-Generation Mobile Healthcare Products

Strategic partnership leverages Harbinger's plug-in hybrid chassis to electrify emergency medical response vehicles and next-generation mobile healthcare delivery units

Frazer has made a strategic investment in Harbinger, reinforcing long-term alignment around the future of mobile healthcare

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger, an American automotive and industrial manufacturer, and Frazer, a leader in mobile healthcare solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to advance the future of mobile healthcare. Frazer will leverage Harbinger's plug-in hybrid vehicle chassis and battery technology to electrify emergency medical response vehicles and create next-generation mobile healthcare products. As part of Frazer's long-term alignment and shared commitment to the partnership, the company has also made a strategic financial investment in Harbinger. In return, Harbinger is investing time, engineering expertise, and development resources to support Frazer's expansion into next-generation electrified mobile healthcare platforms.

Strategic partnership leverages Harbinger’s plug-in hybrid chassis to electrify emergency medical response vehicles and next-generation mobile healthcare delivery units

"At Frazer, we believe the future of healthcare should deliver exceptional medical care directly to the patient, rather than simply transport the patient to care," said Laura Griffin, CEO, Frazer. "This partnership with Harbinger demonstrates Frazer's move beyond the traditional ambulance model and into a mobile healthcare solutions provider that supports new care delivery models. Hybrid-electric vehicles offer a practical first step toward electrification in emergency and medical environments, while preserving full operational readiness and clinical reliability."

The Frazer and Harbinger collaboration will include multiple next-generation mobile healthcare products:

Hybrid-electric emergency medical services (EMS) platform: An emergency medical response vehicle built on Harbinger's hybrid chassis to support mission-critical reliability, clinical grade power redundancy, and drastically reduced operational complexity.

An emergency medical response vehicle built on Harbinger's hybrid chassis to support mission-critical reliability, clinical grade power redundancy, and drastically reduced operational complexity. Hybrid-electric mobile healthcare unit: A mobile healthcare platform built on Harbinger's hybrid chassis to support care delivery outside traditional fixed location facilities, supporting community centered care models, hospital system extensions, and other emerging use cases.

A mobile healthcare platform built on Harbinger's hybrid chassis to support care delivery outside traditional fixed location facilities, supporting community centered care models, hospital system extensions, and other emerging use cases. Advanced auxiliary power systems: Next-generation power storage solutions based on Harbinger's advanced battery technology, providing clean, stable, and redundant power for field medical care in both hybrid and internal combustion engine vehicles.

Both Harbinger and Frazer are committed to U.S. manufacturing. Harbinger designs and manufactures its electric and hybrid chassis in-house at its California headquarters, including all major vehicle systems such as the powertrain, battery system, steering, brakes, and more. This vertically integrated approach keeps costs low and provides a higher-performing, safer and more durable solution than electric vehicles built upon existing diesel and gasoline platforms. Frazer proudly produces its products in Houston, Texas.

"Through this partnership, Harbinger is entering the mobile healthcare and emergency medical response market for the first time," said John Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Harbinger. "Our proprietary platform was designed from the ground up as a modular foundation to support a wide range of commercial and specialty applications. In mobile healthcare, redundancy, uptime, and operational flexibility are non-negotiable, and our platform is built to deliver the reliability this market requires."

Fully electric vehicles have struggled to meet the complexities of emergency medical operations due in part to charging constraints, unpredictable duty cycles, and power redundancy. Hybrid systems offer a practical and immediately deployable solution. Harbinger's hybrid offering leverages its proven electric chassis, and pairs it with a gas-powered range extender that recharges the battery when needed. This architecture enables significantly reduced emissions during extended idling, stable and redundant power delivery for onboard medical equipment, and simplified energy management, without disrupting existing workflows and patient care.

Demand for mobile healthcare is accelerating as health systems face capacity constraints, workforce shortages, and rising costs. For this reason, mobile healthcare is a critical complement to hospitals and medical care centers. Today, there are only a few thousand mobile clinics nationwide. That number is expected to triple or more by 2030 as health systems are seeking lower-cost, more scalable healthcare delivery models.

This partnership addresses the clear need for purpose-built mobile healthcare platforms that can deliver reliable, lower-emissions operation without compromising mission-critical readiness. Frazer will begin engaging customers, partners, and industry stakeholders on the collaboration at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) from April 20-25, 2026. Participants will have the opportunity to check out the Harbinger hybrid-electric chassis at the Frazer booth #5074. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.frazerbilt.com or call +1 (888) 372-9371.

About Harbinger

Harbinger is an American industrial manufacturer of advanced electrification technologies, including all-electric and hybrid medium-duty vehicle platforms, battery and drivetrain systems, and auxiliary power solutions. Harbinger has an industry-leading team of battery, electric vehicle (EV), and drivetrain experts. The company designs and builds proprietary, vertically integrated systems in-house for commercial and specialty applications, such as medium-duty commercial vehicles, work trucks, recreational vehicles (RVs), mobile healthcare units, and power and energy storage. Harbinger's EV chassis delivers electric and hybrid vehicles priced competitively with traditional diesel counterparts, removing a key barrier to adoption. The company has acquired Phantom AI to integrate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) into its commercial vehicles and extend this technology to third-party passenger vehicle applications.

Harbinger is on a mission to transform industries long underserved by innovation.

Harbinger: Familiar Form. Revolutionary Foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com. You can find the company newsroom HERE.

About Frazer

Frazer designs and builds mobile healthcare solutions that equip care teams to deliver clinical-grade capability wherever the mission demands. From its headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, Frazer partners with EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and specialty care programs to develop purpose-built platforms focused on power resilience, operational readiness, and long-term support.

In addition to emergency response vehicles, Frazer develops advanced mobile healthcare platforms, including Mobile Stroke Units and specialty care units, supporting the continued evolution of care delivery in the field.

Frazer continues to invest in platform innovation and power architecture that helps customers reduce operational complexity, protect uptime, and expand care access beyond traditional facilities.

To learn more about Frazer, please visit www.frazerbilt.com.

Harbinger Media Contact

Kylee Keskerian

PR Manager

419-822-6417 | [email protected]

SOURCE Harbinger