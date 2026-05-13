Summer Travel Is On as Americans Cut Back Elsewhere to Fund Getaways

RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite ongoing economic uncertainty and rising costs, 85% of US travelers say they're desperate for a vacation, according to the just-released 2026 Allianz Partners' Global Travel Confidence Index*.

The survey of 2,001 Americans, conducted by polling firm IPSOS for Allianz Partners, found that seven in ten Americans (70%) say they plan to travel this summer, signaling strong pent-up demand to get away. Domestic travel is dominating Americans' travel plans, with more than half of travelers (51%) planning trips within the United States. Of the 51% of American's traveling domestically, over one-third of Americans (36%) are opting for scenic escapes domestically to seaside, mountain, or countryside destinations, while 27% plan to explore cities. Meanwhile, 19% of Americans intend to travel internationally, and 30% of Americans do not plan on traveling at all.

Why Vacation Demand Remains Strong

The U.S. survey reveals that the emotional importance of travel remains high. A significant majority (86%) of American travelers agree that taking an annual vacation is important, and 85% say they desperately need a vacation this year, with women (90%) and Gen Xers (91%) travelers the most desperate for a vacation.

However, economic pressures are influencing how travelers plan and spend. Nearly eight in ten (79%) express concern about rising travel costs. As a result, 49% are scaling back their travel plans, while 59% report cutting back on non-essential expenses in their daily lives to afford their trips.

Despite these adjustments, Americans are still willing to invest in travel, with average planned spending reaching $2,665 per person this summer.

"Even in the face of economic challenges, Americans are showing a clear commitment to travel," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "While many are making trade-offs in other areas of their budgets, they continue to prioritize meaningful travel experiences. That makes it more important than ever to plan ahead and protect those trips with travel insurance, providing peace of mind and protection when the unexpected disrupts even the most carefully planned trips."

2026 Key Trends

The 2026 Global Travel Confidence Index highlighted the following emerging behaviors from U.S. travelers:

Purpose-led getaways are trending: Travelers are prioritizing experience-driven trips, with many planning travel around cruises, live events, and sports, often making these ticketed experiences the primary reason for their journeys.





Travelers are prioritizing experience-driven trips, with many planning travel around cruises, live events, and sports, often making these ticketed experiences the primary reason for their journeys. Travelers are adapting to changing environmental conditions and geopolitical tensions: Extreme weather and geopolitical instability are reshaping travel decisions, with many Americans factoring climate risks into destination choices, and adjusting destinations due to border restrictions, geopolitical tensions, and growing safety and security concerns.





Extreme weather and geopolitical instability are reshaping travel decisions, with many Americans factoring climate risks into destination choices, and adjusting destinations due to border restrictions, geopolitical tensions, and growing safety and security concerns. Next-Gen travelers face heightened anxiety: Travelers are juggling a wide range of concerns, from delays and medical issues to lost luggage and documents, with younger Americans (under the age of 35) feeling the most anxiety across nearly every category.





Travelers are juggling a wide range of concerns, from delays and medical issues to lost luggage and documents, with younger Americans (under the age of 35) feeling the most anxiety across nearly every category. Digital tools are transforming how Americans travel: Technology is reshaping travel, with more Americans blending work and leisure and using AI to plan trips, while also facing growing concerns around cybersecurity on the go.

The Global Travel Confidence Index was conducted by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners. A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least one week to a place that is 100 miles or more from home.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners that was fielded between March 20 and April 14, 2026. A total 2,001 Americans over 18 participated in the survey which was conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the American population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Americans adults 18+ been surveyed.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Partners Insurance Agency in Arkansas, California (License # 0B01400), and Hawaii. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners Group. Allianz Partners Group is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, Allianz Partners Group's 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

**For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, Allianz Partners is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Partners is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Partners and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Partners.

SOURCE Allianz Partners