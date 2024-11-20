Americans Will Chill in Europe for the 2024 Winter Holidays

Americans Prove There's 'Snow Place like Europe' this Holiday Season, as Trips to Northern Europe are on the Rise

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners' 2024 European Holiday Destination Index has revealed the top 20 European cities that have Americans packing their bags, and checking them twice, for the winter travel season.

The leading travel insurance and assistance company, Allianz Partners USA, reviewed more than 940,000 travel itineraries* across the peak holiday travel period to highlight the season's most popular European destinations for 2024. Roundtrip flights departing from United States airports between Wednesday, November 27, 2024, and Sunday, January 5, 2025, were considered.

The gift that keeps giving, London, England, holds onto the crown of the number one European destination for winter celebrations, followed by Paris, France, Madrid, Spain, and Rome, Italy, each holding their respective rankings within the top four.

Northern European countries will also notably see an influx of U.S. travelers this year, with Dublin, Ireland, carving its way into the top five European destinations, jumping two spots since 2023, while Amsterdam, Netherlands, stays top of mind for Americans even in its off-season. Notably, Helsinki, Finland (+5 points), makes a significant jump for its first appearance in the company's top 20 destinations chart, likely due to its winter wonderland draw where reindeer roam, and the allure of the Northern Lights in the northern part of the country, which are expected to continue to put on an extraordinary show in 2024 and 2025.

Winter travel warriors are also dashing to fill their cup with Bavarian cheer in Germany, with plans to visit Frankfurt (#7) and Munich (#9), which rose two rankings, alongside other destinations seeing noteworthy increases: Brussels, Belgium (+2 points) and Venice, Italy (+3 points).

"There's something truly special about traveling to Europe for the winter holidays, from experiencing the holiday markets to indulging in local culture and traditions," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "Getting in the holiday spirit includes making sure you're planning ahead and protecting your highly anticipated plans with travel insurance. In case your European holiday hits a snag, travel insurance can protect against unexpected, covered events, from lost baggage during peak travel times to weather-related travel delays and medical emergencies abroad."

With the holidays comes the influx of new gifts, and a thoughtful and unexpected choice for a frequent traveler this winter is an Allianz Annual Travel Insurance Policy. The value-packed present will give the gift of comfort and peace of mind for their entire year of travels, from big international vacations to domestic weekend getaways and road trips. Annual plans offer a year's worth of protection from unexpected, covered trip interruption, all at one affordable price.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz and available travel policies, including annual travel insurance policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2024 Holiday plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports, traveling to Europe from 11/27/2024 –1/5/2025. In total, over 940K+ itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

