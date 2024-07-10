Amrop, a Leading Global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Firm, Announces Opening of New Office in the United Arab Emirates

BRUSSELS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrop, a leading global executive search and leadership consulting firm, announces the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Amrop as it grows its Middle East operations.

The new office, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, represents an important investment in the region and underscores the organization's commitment to fostering closer ties with partners and clients in the UAE. Under the leadership of Mansour Abdulghaffar, Managing Partner, the Dubai office operates as part of Amrop Saudi Arabia, with a unified team and on-the-ground presence across Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh.

"Over the last decade, we have built and positioned Amrop in the Saudi market as a premium, retained Executive Search and Leadership Advisory firm," said Mansour Abdulghaffar, Managing Partner. "We are excited about our next chapter and to bringing more value to the region by expanding our presence to the UAE. These markets are closely interlinked, and our approach will continue to be quality-driven, high-touch and truly "glocal" whilst maintaining our strategic advantage of being regionally based."

William Hauxwell also joins the team as a Partner in Dubai. Will is a seasoned Executive Search consultant, with almost two decades of experience living in Dubai and having worked with some of the most significant Sovereign Wealth Funds, Family Offices and Global Financial Institutions in the Middle East.

Annika Farin, Amrop Chair, said, "Our new presence in Dubai will allow us to tap into the rich market potential of the Middle East and illustrates our dedication to being part of the vibrant future of the UAE. Dubai is a hub for Hospitality, Financial Services, Infrastructure, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare and other key sectors matching our own expertise. Positioning ourselves in this dynamic environment will enhance our ability to offer Amrop's suite of human capital solutions more effectively to our regional clientele."

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained executive search, Board and leadership advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas across 69 offices in 55 countries.

www.amrop.com

