Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and LA Tourism Team Up to Promote Soccer Matches Taking Place in Los Angeles This Summer

Riders can receive 20% off Pacific Surfliner fares this summer during the soccer tournament.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southern California prepares to welcome the world for a summer of internationally watched soccer matches, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, and Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board announced a new partnership today designed to help fans experience Los Angeles and the greater Southern California region with ease—on match days and beyond.

An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train travels along the Southern California coastline featuring a special LA Tourism wrap promoting summer 2026 soccer matches in Los Angeles.

Whether traveling from San Diego, Orange County, Ventura, or other coastal destinations, soccer fans can rely on the Pacific Surfliner train service as a stress-free, scenic way to arrive in Los Angeles for June and July matches. Travelers can also use the train to attend fan events and explore beaches, attractions, and cultural destinations throughout Southern California during their stay.

Pacific Surfliner now offers an additional daily roundtrip between San Diego and Los Angeles, giving fans more flexibility to build unforgettable memories on and off the field. Fans across Southern California will experience this partnership firsthand as a brightly wrapped train car travels along the 351-mile coastal corridor to build excitement, celebrate the region, and remind riders of the world's most-watched soccer matches coming to Los Angeles this summer.

"Southern California is built for moments like this – world-class sports, iconic destinations, and a connected coastline," said Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Managing Director. "By partnering with the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, we're making it easier for soccer fans from around the globe, as well as local supporters, to experience Los Angeles without the stress of traffic or parking, while also discovering everything Southern California has to offer."

As part of the partnership, travelers can unlock a 20% discount on Pacific Surfliner fares to and from Los Angeles during the tournament period:

Save 20% on train travel

Valid for travel between May 1, 2026 – July 15, 2026

Book at PacificSurfliner.com

"Los Angeles is ready to welcome fans from near and far this summer," said Eileen Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. "Pacific Surfliner makes it easy for visitors to experience LA like a local by arriving sustainably, exploring beyond the stadium, and discovering the diverse neighborhoods, beaches, and iconic attractions that make Los Angeles such a dynamic global destination."

Fans can find official event listings and regional activations by visiting LA Tourism's 39‑day calendar of experiences. One of the Fan Zone special events will take place at Union Station on June 25 to 28, 2026, making Pacific Surfliner one of the easiest ways to experience the excitement – no parking required.

Most Pacific Surfliner trains offer spacious seating, free Wi-Fi, a café car, and sweeping coastal views, making the journey part of the experience. Visitors can arrive directly in downtown Los Angeles or easily connect to the Metro World Cup direct shuttle, local transit, rideshare, and event venues before continuing their adventure to coastal cities like San Diego, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

For soccer fans planning a summer trip centered around the world's biggest matches, Pacific Surfliner and Los Angeles Tourism offer a winning combination: convenient rail travel, exclusive savings, and a front-row seat to everything Southern California has to offer.

For more information and to book travel, visit PacificSurfliner.com/soccer2026

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the second busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit the LOSSAN website.

About Los Angeles Tourism

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (Los Angeles Tourism) is the non-profit destination marketing and sales organization for the Los Angeles tourism industry and the ultimate resource for where to stay and play in the LA area. Los Angeles is a dynamic, ever-evolving destination – where diversity thrives, and everyone is welcome. Discover the true LA by exploring its more than 30 culturally rich neighborhoods, each one offering a distinct vibe. LA is home to more than 300 days of warm sunshine, 75 miles of idyllic shoreline, more museums and performing arts venues than any other U.S. city, and an innovative culinary scene led by influential tastemakers. A global creative capital and the epicenter of the sports universe, LA presents limitless possibilities for visitors from around the world. For more information, visit discoverlosangeles.com, follow at facebook.com/DiscoverLosAngeles, or @discoverLA on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Agency

[email protected]

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Dani Hannah, Pacific Surfliner

[email protected]

Melissa Yunk, LA Tourism

[email protected]

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner