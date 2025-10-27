Ancient Cities, New Rhythms: Cultural Heritage Inspiring the Future of Urban Development

ZHENGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 22 to 25, the Global Mayors Dialogue•Zhengzhou and 2025 International Mayor's Forum on Tourism was held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. Centered on the theme "Preserving the Cultural Legacy of Ancient Capitals and Driving Urban Renewal," the forum brought together about 300 guests, including mayors, city representatives, experts, and scholars from countries such as Italy, Spain, Bulgaria, and New Zealand, to discuss the integration of urban renewal and cultural heritage preservation.

A dialogue session during the event (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Zhengzhou has taken the lead in implementing a reform prioritizing archaeological discovery, establishing a mechanism of "archaeology first, construction later" to provide institutional safeguards for the protection of cultural relics during urban development.

Zhengzhou has pursued a distinctive path in integrating cultural heritage with urban development. In the planning of the Zhengzhou Shang City Archaeological Site Park, the design team emphasized an interactive, hands-on experience, allowing the 3,600-year-old Shang Dynasty city walls to blend into modern life. Meanwhile, the Fuminli cultural block follows the principle of "preserving the original street layout and integrating cultural industries," creating a thematic space where tradition and modernity complement each other.

Maurizio Rasero, governor of Italy's Asti Province, said, "In the process of modernization, Zhengzhou has not forgotten its traditions and history." Sharing Asti's experience in industrial integration, he said: "We have transformed historical sites into cultural centers and developed experiential tourism based on our winemaking tradition. This not only protects our heritage but also gives it new vitality."

Juan de Dios Perez Garcia, mayor of Palomeque, Spain, praised Zhengzhou as "a historic and cultural city that preserves the charm of its old quarters while embracing a modern style." He proposed the concept of "proactive protection," which involves skillfully integrating modern elements into traditional streetscapes to evolve historic districts sustainably.

Tania Arihia Tapsell, mayor of Rotorua, New Zealand, noted that Zhengzhou's use of modern technology to revive traditional culture promotes not only employment but also economic growth. She expressed a strong desire to deepen cooperation between the two cities.

An Wei, member of the Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Zhengzhou Municipal Party Committee, concluded: "Urban renewal is not merely about restoration or reconstruction, but about the organic growth of a city. Every city must find its own balanced approach to making breakthroughs in cultural innovation."

SOURCE The Global Mayors Dialogue·Zhengzhou Organizing Committee Office