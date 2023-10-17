Annual Forecasted Revenue of Core Smart Home Product Categories in 2027 is $12.6 billion

News provided by

Parks Associates

17 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

New research report addresses growth in the smart home and the potential impact of the Matter standard and generative AI

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its new research study Interoperability & Generative AI: Next Generation Smart Home UI, Parks Associates forecasts the annual revenues from core smart home product categories will be $12.6 billion in 2027. The report highlights the current state of the smart home market and analyzes current efforts, including Matter and generative AI, designed to enable a unified experience across device types.

Continue Reading
Parks Associates: Annual Forecasted Revenues of Core Smart Home Product Categories in 2027 is $12.6 billion
Parks Associates: Annual Forecasted Revenues of Core Smart Home Product Categories in 2027 is $12.6 billion

Parks Associates research shows most consumers still gravitate towards purchasing point solutions tailored to specific use cases. This prevailing trend limits the potential for integration and the realization of whole-home experiences that truly elevate the smart home lifestyle.

"As new brands and device categories flood the market with more options, they can exacerbate the challenges of integrating and creating a seamless smart home experience," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates.

Despite the competition, the potential for a more cohesive smart home experience is increasing as two significant disruptions, generative AI and the new standard Matter, impact the industry. Matter is a landmark standard introduced in 2021 by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and aims at breaking down barriers between technology ecosystems through interoperability.

"Generative AI is poised to enhance the experience by going beyond control to deliver improved voice interactions and easy navigation of complex smart home installations," Kent said. "By increasing the value proposition in smart home experiences, the industry adds to the current and future revenue potential in smart home and security solutions."

This report evaluates consumer preferences for smart home control and UI, trends in interoperability and standards, and the expected impact of generative AI on smart home controls. It includes a five-year forecast of the installed base of smart home devices in the United States.

To arrange an interview with Parks Associates' expert analysts or to request specific data from this comprehensive study, contact [email protected] or call 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

[email protected]
Parks Associates
972.996.0233
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates: One in 10 US Internet Households Own a DIY Security System

Parks Associates: One in 10 US Internet Households Own a DIY Security System

Parks Associates' latest Residential Security Dashboard reports that 10% of US internet households own a DIY security system and 28% of US internet...
Parks Associates Announces Call for Papers for 15th Annual Smart Energy Summit at DISTRIBUTECH

Parks Associates Announces Call for Papers for 15th Annual Smart Energy Summit at DISTRIBUTECH

Parks Associates today announced Google and Uplight as keynotes for the 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, co-located with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.