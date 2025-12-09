Parks Associates Announces Promotion of Jennifer Kent to Senior Vice President and Principal Analyst, Kristen Hanich to Senior Director, and Michael Goodman to Director of Entertainment

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced three leadership advancements that strengthen the firm's strategic direction and support its next phase of growth as it moves into its fortieth year in business in 2026. Jennifer Kent, currently vice president of research, has been promoted to senior vice president and principal analyst; Kristen Hanich has been promoted to senior director; and Michael Goodman has been appointed director of entertainment. These promotions elevate experienced leaders who will help drive a more integrated approach across research, consulting, business development, and events.

Kent's promotion reflects an expanded role that brings greater alignment across the company's core functions. As SVP & principal analyst, she will guide cross-department strategy, strengthen client engagement, and ensure cohesive delivery of Parks Associates' research and advisory services. Jennifer's industry knowledge and long-standing leadership at Parks Associates will help her to accelerate the firm's growth and sharpen its market impact.

"We are entering a transformative period where artificial intelligence (AI) is challenging long-standing assumptions and creating new opportunities nearly overnight. Parks Associates' forty-year foundation gives us the historical context and analytical depth needed to help clients understand where the market is heading," Kent said. "I look forward to advancing our integrated research strategy to support leaders making critical decisions during this unprecedented shift."

Hanich's promotion to senior director recognizes her strong and consistent background in supporting major client initiatives and Parks Associates' research deliverables. She will take on increased responsibility in managing Parks Associates' Analyst Inquiry service. She will also build upon her broadband, connected health, and multifamily research. In addition, she will help shape new offerings as the firm broadens its coverage across AI applications and small business, building automation, connected home, broadband, energy, entertainment, and emerging technology markets.

Goodman joins the research team as director of entertainment, bringing extensive experience in digital media, streaming, and content distribution. He will lead Parks Associates' expanding entertainment research portfolio, including its Streaming Video Tracker service. This service started over a decade ago and tracks almost 400 North American streaming services, including subscribers, business models, platforms, and more. Goodman's expertise helps clients navigate the major disruptions in the media and entertainment space driven by new business models, shifting consumer consumption patterns, and the impact of AI.

These promotions support a broader business alignment designed to strengthen client relationships and better connect Parks Associates' research expertise to its strategic growth plans.

"Parks Associates is well positioned for its next chapter," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Jennifer, Kristen, and Michael each play a critical role in advancing our mission and delivering meaningful value to our clients. Their leadership will help us move faster, operate more cohesively, and build on the strong foundation already in place."

