Parks Associates and Vivint Release White Paper Highlighting Significance of Energy, Security, and Centralization in The Smart Home Value Proposition

New research reveals consumers want smart home ecosystems that unify energy management and security into seamless, service-driven experiences.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, in partnership with Vivint, today announced the release of the new white paper The Smart Home Value Stack: Energy, Security, Intelligence. The research explores the critical role of energy and security as the foundation of the smart home and how the next stage of growth depends on delivering unified, service-driven experiences through a central controller.

Parks Associates: Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration

The Smart Home Value Stack: Energy, Security, Intelligence shows that nearly one-half of US internet households own at least one smart home device and adoption is expanding beyond early adopters into the mainstream. Consumers now expect their systems to simplify home management, not complicate it, creating demand for curated ecosystems that integrate security, energy, and control under a single platform.

"Energy and security are the pillars of the smart home value stack, but the true consumer benefit comes when these functions are unified into a seamless whole-home experience," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Households want intelligent, service-driven solutions that reduce complexity, deliver peace of mind, and help them manage rising energy costs."

"A smart home should help you live more and manage less - not the other way around," said William Stovall, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Vivint. "Vivint gives homeowners control of energy, security, and other key systems through a single, easy-to-use platform. When energy intelligence and home automation work together, everyday life becomes simpler, smarter, and more connected, and that's the standard we're setting for the next generation of home technology."

Key findings from the white paper:

47% of US internet households own a home security solution , up from 38% in 2022, and 35% subscribe to professional monitoring.

, up from 38% in 2022, and 35% subscribe to professional monitoring. 50% of households are actively working to reduce consumption, highlighting demand for energy-saving services.

are actively working to reduce consumption, highlighting demand for energy-saving services. 54% of households with security systems have devices working together , compared to only 35% of households without a security system, underscoring the role of security platforms in driving integration.

, compared to only 35% of households without a security system, underscoring the role of security platforms in driving integration. 40% of smart home device owners coordinate devices into routines, but 39% of them encounter difficulty with setup, reinforcing the need for professional service and support.

The white paper emphasizes that households are most engaged when smart home systems provide curated, automated, and human-supported experiences. A central controller anchored in security and energy not only delivers functional benefits like safety and savings but also extends into emotional value by building trust and reliability.

The research concludes that partnerships between security providers, energy companies, and technology platforms will be key to creating scalable ecosystems that bridge the gap between consumers and utilities, translating complex data into insights, savings, and seamless experiences.

The full white paper The Smart Home Value Stack: Energy, Security, Intelligence is available for download. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets. https://www.parksassociates.com

