APES 2026: 2,000+ Chinese Source Factories, One-Stop Direct Sourcing -Maximizing Buyer Margins

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APES Auto Parts Expo Shanghai 2026, China's No.1 Auto Parts Expo for Global Market, will take place from August 5–7, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. APES 2026 unites over 2,000 verified source factories across 60,000 sqm of dedicated exhibition space, with 35,000+ professional visitors from 60 countries expected to attend. More than 1,000 new products will be launched on-site, delivering a one-stop sourcing platform where buyers connect directly with manufacturers — no middlemen, no markups, just pure factory value at the mid-year gathering.

Eight major categories cover the full supply chain: chassis, engine and electrical parts (50% of the show), transmission/drivetrain and body parts (20%), wear parts (15%), AC systems (8%) and NEV components (7%). For the first time, 12 core industrial clusters will be showcased, including: Yuhuan supplies chassis and engine systems; Ruian offers electricals and chassis components; Qinghe is a filter specialist; Dongying‑Yantai produces brake discs; Longquan focuses on A/C lines and valves; Hejian remanufactures starters, alternators, and clutches; Shiyan and Jinan both serve heavy‑duty trucks—Shiyan covering engines, transmissions, axles, cabs, and frames, while Jinan adds hydraulics and electricals; Changzhou/Danyang makes exterior parts like lamps, bumpers, and grilles; Wenzhou provides electronics and precision components; Hengshui manufactures brake pads; and Baoying turns out sheet metal, stampings, and structural parts.

APES, in partnership with QPZONE, will unveil the Gold Chain Awards during the show, designed to help overseas buyers efficiently identify the core players in China's auto parts supply chain. The award features three categories: China's Premier Auto Parts Manufacturers, China's Premier Auto Parts Integrators and China's Premier Auto Parts Service Providers, the first with 100 factories covering full R&D, production, and QC; the second with 100 experts in system integration for all major brands; and the third offering logistics, warehousing, trade, e‑commerce, certification, and digital solutions for global expansion.

Exclusive group benefits are available for buyers attending the show. Groups of 2 will receive two nights of complimentary accommodation and priority access to factory tours. Groups of 5 or more will also enjoy complimentary airport shuttle service for arrival and departure. For more details, check https://www.huaautoparts.com/en.

CONTACT US:

Email: [email protected]

Visa & Hotel: +86 187 0189 9677 (WhatsApp)

Buyer Match-making: +86 135 0164 7103 (WhatsApp: Mia)

Facebook | LinkedIn: APES-Auto Parts Expo Shanghai

Instagram: @apeschina (Follow/Search)

SOURCE APES