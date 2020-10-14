Appian Announces Publication of HYPERAUTOMATION

New book collects expert perspectives on low-code development and the future of business process automation. Tweet this

"The human mind is an unmatched analogy engine, able to apply experience and new information to new circumstances almost instantly. Machines can't do this themselves—not yet—but with our guidance, they can help feed our insatiable appetite for ever-greater agility."

The book also features an Introduction from Appian CEO Matt Calkins that sets the context for the chapters to follow. Mr. Calkins highlights the urgency of the lessons found in HYPERAUTOMATION, writing:

"COVID-19 set the spark for the next phase of the enterprise software revolution. In the pandemic, business realized that change was a matter of survival."

Chapter contributions come from:

Dr. George Westerman , Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ): "How to Turn Your Company into a Master of Digital Transformation"

, ( ): "How to Turn Your Company into a Master of Digital Transformation" Neil Ward-Dutton , IDC: "From Big Boxes to Intelligence Everywhere: The Changing Face of Automation"

, IDC: "From Big Boxes to Intelligence Everywhere: The Changing Face of Automation" Lakshmi N , Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): "Survival of the Quickest: How to Hack a Pandemic with Intelligent Automation"

, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): "Survival of the Quickest: How to Hack a Pandemic with Intelligent Automation" Sidney Fernandes & Alice Wei , University of South Florida : "From Hurricanes to COVID-19 and Beyond: How Low-Code Helps our University"

, : "From Hurricanes to COVID-19 and Beyond: How Low-Code Helps our University" Lisa Heneghan , KPMG: "People Power: The X-Factor of Digital Transformation"

, KPMG: "People Power: The X-Factor of Digital Transformation" Chris Skinner , FinTech expert : "FinTech and the Forces of Change in Financial Services"

, FinTech expert : "FinTech and the Forces of Change in Financial Services" John R. Rymer , Forrester (Emeritus): "Low-Code Journey In The Enterprise"

, Forrester (Emeritus): "Low-Code Journey In The Enterprise" Isaac Sacolick , StarCIO: "A Business-minded CIO's Perspective: Why Low-Code is Indispensable for Transformation"

, StarCIO: "A Business-minded CIO's Perspective: Why Low-Code is Indispensable for Transformation" Darren Blake , Bexley Neighbourhood Care: "Speed is the Key in Pandemic Response"

, Bexley Neighbourhood Care: "Speed is the Key in Pandemic Response" Rob Galbraith , InsureTech expert: "Digital Innovation is More than a Side Hustle"

, InsureTech expert: "Digital Innovation is More than a Side Hustle" Ron Tolido , Capgemini: "A Technology Business Needs Simplicity"

, Capgemini: "A Technology Business Needs Simplicity" Michael Beckley , Appian: "An Economic Revolution"

All proceeds from the sale of HYPERAUTOMATION will be donated to Black Girls Code, an organization providing young girls of color opportunities to learn in-demand skills in technology and computer programming.

For more information and to purchase HYPERAUTOMATION, visit www.hyperautomation-book.com .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

SOURCE Appian

Related Links

http://www.appian.com/

