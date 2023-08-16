Arctech Secures Another Gigawatt International Order in Uzbekistan

BUXORO, Uzbekistan, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV provider, has signed a solar tracker supply contract with China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC) in Uzbekistan, in Qashqadaryo Viloyati and Buxoro with a total capacity of 1GW. It's another significant breakthrough for Arctech in empowering the global energy transition with technology.

The CEEC team is visiting the Arctech Changzhou factory The first batch of SkyWings Shipped to 1 GW Uzbekistan Project

The two projects will add 2.3 billion kW·h of electricity annually, equivalent to a reduction of 588 million m³ of gas consumption. This will greatly save local fuel resources and reduce harmful gas emissions.

Arctech will provide 1 GW of SkyWings solar tracking system for the two projects in Uzbekistan. The SkyWings mounts a synchronous multi-point drive mechanism, which can effectively improve the wind resistance performance of the modules. It also has high stability at all tilts, adapting to the optimal tilt angle of the cleaning robot and effectively adapting to the frequent sandstorms and dry weather in Uzbekistan.

As an important fulcrum of "the Belt and Road", China has become the main trade and investment partner and the second largest source of investment of Uzbekistan. As the initiative of building "the Belt and Road" continues to deepen, the cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in the field of energy is increasingly deepening.

"Arctech stands as a paramount leader in the specialized sector of the photovoltaic industry chain," said Lin XiaoDan, Committee Member of the Party Committee and Senior Vice President of CEEC. "This project is the first large-scale new energy project implemented by Chinese enterprises in Central Asia after the China-Central Asia Summit. We look forward to the continued strengthening of cooperation between Arctech and CEEC. Together, we aim to be instrumental in shaping Central Asia's new energy landscape, ensuring 'the Belt and Road' initiative in the photovoltaic sector flourishes through our dependable and top-tier quality products."

Previously, Arctech inked a 500MW contract in Sherabad, Uzbekistan. In less than three months, Arctech has scored another notable accomplishment in the Central Asian market. The projects' significant capacity and contribution to carbon reduction exemplify the transformative impact of solar energy in Uzbekistan. Moving forward, Arctech remains steadfast in maintaining a global outlook, fostering innovative thought, championing the global energy transformation with high-caliber products, and supporting worldwide zero-carbon development through unparalleled services.

SOURCE Arctech