Arctech Supplies 240MW of Solar Tracking System for Solar PV Project in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV provider, has signed a 240MW solar tracker supply contract with China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC) for a solar photovoltaic generation plant project in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region. This is the third project recently won by Arctech in Uzbekistan, with the previous projects including the 1 GW solar PV project in Qashqadaryo Viloyati and Buxoro, and the 500MW solar PV project in Sherabad. This is undoubtedly another significant progress of Arctech's thriving development in Uzbekistan.

SkyLine II Solar Tracking System will be used in the project. Featuring a pentagonal torque tube and a synchronous multi-point drive mechanism. SkyLine II is one of the few truly rigid 1P trackers in the industry. The design does not only stiffen the system by equipping it with larger bending and torsional capabilities, but also allows for the highest stability at all tracking tilts. Due to the design, the post span is further increased, which can reduce the number of posts by more than 30%, with less than 180 posts per MW, which consequently decreases Engineering Procurement Construction's cost by about 2%.

Through an innovative "multi-drive" mechanism. These stiff trackers can safely stow horizontally, which is vital to lower the wind pressure onto the new large-format modules and prevent cracking and delamination. Stiff trackers also enable increasing the wind stow speed threshold and thus extend the operational wind speed range. These optimized stow parameters can also help prevent energy losses and increase energy generation and revenue to a considerable extent.

Currently, over 85% of Uzbekistan's electricity comes from coal and natural gas, with most of its natural gas coming from Russia. To solve the problem of energy shortage and reduce dependence on fossil energy, the Uzbek government has encouraged the development of renewable energy in recent years. The country plans to increase the installed capacity of solar energy by 5GW by 2030.

As a world leading solar tracker supplier, Arctech achieved another breakthrough in Uzbekistan and even the Central Asian market this time. Through its previous projects, Arctech has gained recognition from Central Asian owners for high-caliber products and innovative technology, which is also the reason why Arctech continues to win solar tracker orders.

