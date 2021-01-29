Arctech White Paper: AI Solar Tracking Solutions Give Energy Output a 7% Boost

Co-authored by Arctech's CTO Bruce Wang and Mika Jovanović, the solar technology team leader of DNV·GL, the white paper explores the AI-powered solar tracking solutions that are capable of overcoming the problem of energy production losses suffered by solar power plants due to challenging weather conditions, ubiquitous terrain undulation and inevitable variability in site construction, while ensuring a reliable increase in energy yield throughout the life cycle of PV power plants.

According to the white paper, Arctech's solar tracking solution integrates four strategies: the tracking control strategy on a real terrain, the cloud strategy based on real-time weather data, the bifacial strategy for bifacial modules and trackers and the control strategy based on sharing parameters with inverters.

"Data in the white paper are obtained from simulation and field verification by Arctech Solar. The third-party certification body, DNV·GL, has confirmed the reliability of the published data, and other well-known certification organizations such as TUV Rheinland, TUV Süd and the China General Certification Center also support the assessment report from DNV·GL," said Bruce Wang, Arctech's CTO.

As DNV·GL states in its assessment report, the accredited certification body believes the estimates of Arctech Solar are consistent with DNV·GL's power generation simulation results and previous experience.

Besides, the white paper also offers an overview of Arctech's value-added technical solutions which include an optimized AI tracking algorithm, cleaning robots and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

"Arctech is always trying to help customers achieve success with best-in-class products and services," said Guy Rong, President of Arctech's Global Business. "We will continue to focus on lowering LCOE, enhancing profits for customers, and helping them make economically unviable projects in the past feasible now through technological innovation. Meanwhile, we will ensure the life cycle security and power generation gains for solar PV power plants. At Arctech, we believe customer's success is Arctech's success!"

To learn more and download the whitepaper: https://www.arctechsolar.us/Alwhitepaper

SOURCE Arctech Solar

Related Links

www.arctechsolar.cn

