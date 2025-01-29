ArisGlobal Announces Significant Customer Growth and Unprecedented Product Innovations in 2024

11 net new LifeSphere customers, 57 customer go-lives, and expanded adoption of NavaX

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an innovative technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced 2024 as a landmark year, marked by notable customer growth, a record-breaking number of global implementations, and creation and deployment of next-generation technologies as part of LifeSphere NavaX.

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal)

Customer Acquisition and Expansion

LifeSphere Safety and Regulatory platforms leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance workflows, boost efficiency, and lower costs, with more organizations embracing these solutions. ArisGlobal reports significant customer growth throughout 2024, including:

11 net new, top tier pharma LifeSphere customers, added January through December;

91 customers expanded their business, demonstrating continued success in leveraging LifeSphere solutions;

Strong customer growth in the Asia Pacific region; 40% YoY increase in new customers in APAC.

Also in 2024, ArisGlobal announced its 'Most Valued Customer' program to continue forging deeper customer experiences with its most strategic customers. Members gain exclusive benefits, including premium support, early access to new features, input on product innovation, and invitations to ArisGlobal industry events.

Steve Nuckols, Chief Customer Officer, stated, "Our 2024 growth reflects the tangible ROI our solutions deliver for customers worldwide. By actively listening to our customers and continuously enhancing our offerings, we're driving satisfaction and innovation. Additionally, our success in APAC showcases our commitment to expanding in key markets and meeting the unique needs of our clients globally."

Global Implementations and Consulting Success

ArisGlobal experts excel in planning, implementing, and deploying cloud-based solutions for users across the globe, achieving a notable 23% YoY increase in total LifeSphere go-lives.

With customers having confidence in LifeSphere, ArisGlobal saw impressive go-live momentum, including:

57 total go-lives across Safety and Regulatory;

14 total go-lives in APAC, representing a 40% YoY increase;

Implementations for three of the Top 10 global pharmaceutical companies.

Raj Hattarki, Chief Operating Officer, remarked, "Our ability to provide end-to-end support before, during, and after LifeSphere implementations is a cornerstone of our success. Backed by deep life sciences expertise, we help organizations scale and meet complex challenges. This approach ensures our clients' success and underscores the trust they place in us to deliver results."

Product Innovation

ArisGlobal invested in product innovation at an unprecedented pace throughout 2024. The company launched, built, and deployed LifeSphere NavaX, a next generation cognitive computing engine to expedite R&D IT digitization by leveraging advanced technologies like Large Language Models (LLM) and Generative AI (GenAI).

Since the launch, the company has introduced advanced products and features across LifeSphere Safety and Regulatory offerings bringing customers over 50% efficiency gains with 90% accuracy. These solutions are system-agnostic, modular in nature, and can be implemented rapidly, within three to six months, including:

Advanced Intake – The industry's most advanced solution for automating the collection of safety data; revolutionizing the traditional approach to adverse event case intake with the application of Dynamic Data Extraction and Narrative Generation technologies.

Advanced Signals - Achieve unmatched speed, precision, and accuracy in signal detection, while gaining insights needed to act with confidence and proactively prevent safety issues.

Literature Intelligence - Leverage Dynamic Data Extraction for literature intake and assessment, purpose-built to automate workflows for increased efficiency and data accuracy.

Health Authority Interactions – Provides Regulatory teams with speed and accuracy to avoid late Health Authority responses; enhances clarity for better decision making, while improving quality, compliance, and insights via the application of Narrative Generation technology.

Regulatory Intelligence – Improves efficiency in capturing, processing, and distribution of regulatory intelligence reducing non-compliance risks and improving decision-making through automation; leverages Dynamic Data Extraction.

Today, four global pharmaceutical companies have adopted LifeSphere NavaX, affirming its value in transforming Safety, Regulatory, and Medical Affairs workflows. This achievement highlights NavaX's role in advancing pharmacovigilance processes.

Additionally, in 2024, ArisGlobal launched a first-of-its-kind GenAI Council and CXO Connect forums, in February and August 2024 respectively. These initiatives provide a collaborative platform for pharma executives and industry leaders to explore and shape the future of R&D; they foster meaningful discussion on the practical applications of GenAI in life sciences.

Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D, shared, "Our focus is on delivering technology that directly addresses the challenges our customers face. With NavaX, we're deploying practical, scalable innovations that matter most to our clients. Our commitment to strategic technology application ensures we're enabling real-world results in a rapidly evolving industry."

Looking Ahead

ArisGlobal's 2024 accomplishments set the stage for continued progress and innovation in 2025. The company remains steadfast in its mission to empower life sciences organizations with solutions that drive efficiency, regulatory compliance, and better patient outcomes.

Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal, concluded, "The life sciences industry is navigating increasing R&D costs, heightened regulatory demands, and outdated workflows. ArisGlobal is committed to solving these pressing challenges with smart, impactful use of technology to unlock and deliver benefits via LifeSphere NavaX. As we look ahead, we'll continue to drive the advancements that position our customers for success and transform the future of life sciences."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or visit arisglobal.com.

SOURCE ArisGlobal