PARIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1873, the CIHA (Comité International d'Histoire de l'Art) congress has taken place every four years, like the "Art History Olympiad". The only global event in this field, it allows researchers and professionals from the world of art and heritage to come together to exchange and debate current issues. This will be a major event for France in 2024, ranking among the most important events of the year such as the Paris Olympics.

Artprice by Artmarket Headquarters at The Museum of Contemporary Art "Abode of Chaos" dixit NYT (Lyon – France) (PRNewsfoto/Artmarket.com) 36th CIHA World Congress - Lyon 2024 - Endorsed by the French Ministry of Culture, the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs (PRNewsfoto/Artmarket.com)

This year, the French Committee for the History of Art (CFHA) was chosen to organize it. The International Congress of Art History will be held at the Convention Center of the Cité Internationale de Lyon from June 23 to 28, 2024: https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347720/Artmarket_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347721/Artmarket_2.jpg

thierry Ehrmann, President of Artmarket.com and Founder of Artprice: "It is clear that Artprice's sponsorship of this global event, which will be pivotal for France and its international cultural policy, is significant. With over 50 countries and 1000 speakers participating, particularly in this Olympic Games year of 2024, the event holds immense importance. This exceptional event focusing on the History of Art, held once every four years, underscores France's resurgence, as it reclaims, according to Artprice, its position as the leading European hub in the Art Market."

The theme chosen for the 36th edition is "Matter Materiality". This theme concerns all artistic productions from all periods of art history. Their materiality poses problems of perception, conservation, or reproduction.

This theme allows us to question the effects of dematerialization due to digital technology, but also the material dimension of digital technology such as the techniques of rematerialization or perception of materiality. It explores very current questions, in full evolution, and in line with major societal, ecological, and ethical challenges.

The congress will address many techniques and categories of material objects, from painting to print, from architectural techniques to the use of waste, from the human body to clothing, and more, as detailed in the online program ( in progress): https://openagenda.com/en/ciha-2024

Olivier Bonfait, President of the French Committee for Art History (CFHA), organizer of CIHA 2024: "Coming to this international congress in Lyon means participating in a great celebration of knowledge in Art History, being present at one of those events that (almost) never happen. The last CIHA congress in France took place in… 1989. We are working intensively to make this exceptional event a success. And Artprice's sponsorship carries its full meaning in this edition."

Nearly 1,000 participants from more than 50 countries will speak during the congress. There will be a program of plenary conferences with the greatest specialists and world-renowned artists where they will talk about their approach to the subject. Artprice and the Organe Museum of Contemporary Art will participate in workshops in the form of collaborative knowledge-sharing sessions. In the evening, discussions will continue during events organized with partner museums and foundations.

A special evening will be organized at the world headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket, in the heart of the Organe Museum of Contemporary Art managing La Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos (dixit The New York Times), including a visit to its unique in the world historical documentary collection dating from 1700 to the present day. In addition, a meeting will be scheduled between the CIHA researchers, Artprice department experts and its founding President.

Visits to Lyon's heritage sites and the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region will also be offered on the final day of the congress, Friday, June 28, 2024. Throughout the event, an Art Book Fair will offer the opportunity to meet authors, and French and international publishers, where Artprice by Artmarket will be present.

The congress is supported by a prestigious honorary committee chaired by Nobel Prize in Literature laureate Orhan Pamuk. It is also placed under the patronage of the French government and benefits from the support of municipal and regional stakeholders.

The organizers paid particular attention to ensuring that all participants could come to Lyon from all over the world, whatever the difficulties linked to their economic or geopolitical context. Grants were awarded by foundations and patrons: Gerda Henkel Stiftung (Düsseldorf), Deutsches Forum Für Kunstgeschichte (Paris), Fundación Proa (Buenos Aires), Getty Foundation (Los Angeles), Fondation Tiqitaq (France), Italian Cultural Institute de Lyon, Samuel H. Kress Foundation (New York), Wu Zuoren International Foundation of Fine Arts (Beijing). Despite this generous support, needs are not yet fully covered.

The event is being sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Minister Rachida Dati, the Ministry of Europe & Foreign Affairs and Minister Stéphane Séjourné, the Ministry of Higher Education & Research and Minister Sylvie Retailleau. It also has the support of major institutions: the National Center for Scientific Research, the National Institute of Art History, the École du Louvre, the University Lumière Lyon 2, the École Nationale Supérieure de Lyon and the University of Grenoble Alpes.

At the same time, foundations, cultural partners and companies contribute to the scientific and financial organization of the congress: Artprice by Artmarket, Bullukian Foundation (Lyon), the macLYON – Museum of Contemporary Art of Lyon, the Museum of Fine Arts of Lyon, the Gadagne Museums, the Organe Museum of Contemporary Art managing La Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos, Terra Foundation for American Art, etc. Find all the partners: https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/partners

The sponsorship campaign is still ongoing. The organizers are hopeful for new funding to cover the costs of this exceptional event in both scale and ambition: to make the 36th edition of the CIHA congress a highlight for energizing global exchanges in the fields of culture, art history, and heritage.

To financially support the conference: https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/help-us-intro/patronage

The CIHA Lyon 2024 Congress is open to anyone interested in art, Art History and cultural heritage.

To register for the congress and benefit from the preferential rate before March 31: https://www.cihalyon2024.fr/en/registration

Welcome to Lyon, the world capital of Art History in June 2024.

Contact: [email protected]

The Management Committee

Laurent Baridon, Judith Kagan, France Nerlich, Sophie Raux

Images:

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2024/02/image1-artprice-by-artmarket-headquarters-at-the-museum-of-contemporary-art-abode-of-chaos-dixit-NYT-lyon-france.jpg]

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2024/02/image2-36-th-ciha-world-congress-lyon-france.png]

