Artmarket.com: ultra-contemporary art conquers auctions, making Artprice subscriptions ever more useful

" Auctions are currently at the forefront of the international art scene, concentrating all the trends in the Art Market. That's why the Artprice Databases and our Decision Support Tools have never been so valuable, " concludes thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and of its Artprice department.

"Auctions are even attracting a significant section of the primary market; the latest records for Beeple and Banksy were established by works put on sale directly by the artists themselves."

Cautious estimates

Deprived of international art fairs, gallery openings and major exhibitions, collectors are paying more attention to works circulating in the auction sphere. This pushes up the prices which in turn encourages the holders of works by these popular artists to resell them. This stimulation of both supply and demand has allowed the emergence of young art market superstars in the space of just a few months.

Artists under the age of 40, who had never before generated auction results, have suddenly reached dizzying price points with extremely recent works ("the paint is still wet" as we used to say a few years ago). These results are all the more disconcerting for having demolished the estimates posted by the major auction houses, proving either that this acceleration has taken contemporary art specialists completely by surprise... or that they wish to remain cautious.

- Amoako Boafo (1984), The Lemon Bathing Suit (2019)

Estimated: $40,000 - $65,000

Price with fees: $881,400

13/02/2020 Phillips London

- Matthew Wong (1984-2019), The Realm of Appearances (2018)

Estimated: $60,000 - $80,000

Price with fees: $1,820,000

29/06/2020 Sotheby's New York

- Christina Quarles (1985), Tuckt (2016)

Estimated: $70,000 - $100,000

Price with fees: $655,200

08/12/2020 Phillips New York

On the need to remain vigilant

A few years, or even just a few months after their creation, these canvases have already been sold at auction. A situation that shocks the artists themselves, as Amoako Boafo explained in an interview with Bloomberg in February 2020, titled Hot New Artist Laments That His Work Is Being Flipped for Profit.

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-12/hot-new-artist-laments-that-his-work-is-being-flipped-for-profit

So far, the prices of this young Ghanaian artist are holding firm: his 34 paintings put up for sale since 1 January 2020 all found buyers in London, New York and Hong Kong. Artprice nevertheless remains extremely vigilant regarding the development of Amoako Boafo's market. His next work to come up for sales, a canvas titled Grace (2018) was acquired directly by the seller from the artist and will be offered at Sotheby's in Hong Kong on 20 April 2021.

www.artprice.com/artist/904704/amoako-boafo/painting/23560098/grace

Images:

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/04/1-Ultra-Contemporary-Lots-by-year.png][https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/04/2-artmarket-artprice-tools.jpg]

Copyright 1987-2021 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

Don't hesitate to contact our Econometrics Department for your requirements regarding statistics and personalized studies: [email protected]

Try our services (free demo): https://www.artprice.com/demo

Decision support tools, Artprice Indicators® - Subscribe to our services: https://www.artprice.com/subscription

About Artmarket:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: www.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department was founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. Artmarket and its Artprice department is controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987.

See certified biography in Who's who ©:

imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/10/biographie_oct2019_WhosWho_thierryEhrmann.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 770,000 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: no less than 180 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket with its Artprice department accumulates data on a permanent basis from 6300 Auction Houses and produces key Art Market information for the main press and media agencies (7,200 publications). Its 4.5 million 'members log in' users have access to ads posted by other members, a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell artworks at a fixed or bid price (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of France's Commercial Code).

Artmarket with its Artprice department, has been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI) (for the second time in November 2018 for a new period of 3 years) which is supporting the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the market art.

Artprice by Artmarket's 2020 Global Art Market Report published in March 2021:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2020

Index of press releases posted by Artmarket with its Artprice department:

serveur.serveur.com/press_release/pressreleaseen.htm

Follow all the Art Market news in real time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (over 5 million followers)

twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and universe of Artmarket and its artprice department https://www.artprice.com/video headquartered at the famous Organe Contemporary Art Museum "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times): https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999

(4.5 million followers)

https://vimeo.com/124643720

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481626/Artmarket_Ultra_Contemporary_Lots.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481627/Artmarket_artprice_tools.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: Thierry Ehrmann, [email protected]

SOURCE Artmarket.com