ARX - an adventure in the world of engineering and design

The name change will impact all 25 countries in which ARX is present, beginning in 2025.

As a global community of talent, ARX represents the best of the old and the new. Each contributing entity brings decades of industry leadership and innovation to the table. The gathering of expertise under one roof enhances the entire group's capabilities and potential. From complex engineering to sustainable infrastructure and futuristic design, ARX now pushes the envelope of what is possible in many areas.

While leveraging a wider skillset, ARX maintains its reputation and the values of its founding entities. This new enterprise maintains its Swiss roots and commitments to sustainability and is poised to enter the top 100 of the ENR Top 225 International Design Firms this year.

This transition is already underway, although it will officially begin on 1 January with the 2025 fiscal year. To allow all legal entities in the 25 countries to make the necessary adjustments, the changeover phase will extend over 12 months.

Andrea Galli, Group CEO - Swiss EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ 2024: "This development reflects our ability to do more. At ARX, we are eager to showcase our varied specialties, proving our versatility while displaying the strength of our tributary companies. Our agile task force operates on a global scale with thousands of colleagues worldwide. We are transforming communities one at a time, remaining focused on our mission: make it happen."

Roberto Gerosa, Chairman: "We are a comprehensive network of experts in selected engineering and design disciplines, expanding as we integrate talent and expertise. Tackling complex design projects, ARX adapts and evolves with the dynamic and challenging global landscape. Our team dives deep into niche technical challenges while overseeing broad, multidisciplinary projects. This versatility allows us to confront any challenge — from the precise to the expansive, from the local to the global — with confidence."

Please join us in celebrating ARX's evolution; watch what this network of smart minds can do.

The name ARX:

The name ARX may call to mind an arc—a curved line connecting cities on a map, and also connecting our branches in a powerful network of experts. It also suggests an arch—an elegant structure providing strength and beauty that reflects Swiss values of concreteness and stability. It may even reference an ark—the strongest of vessels for the greatest of challenges, driving us through the five continents where we are present. ARX leans into all of these metaphors!

Facts about ARX

Headquarters: ARX, c/o Pini Group Holding SA, Via Cantonale 109, 6537 Grono, Switzerland

Countries: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Nepal, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, USA.

Number HC: 1,500+

Number of offices: 56

Areas of expertise: Infrastructure, City, Energy, Industry

Domains: Airports, Bridges & other Structures, Buildings – architecture, Buildings - civil engineering, Cableways, Digital & Innovation, Environment, Equipment, Geology, Geotechnics & Special foundations, Hydropower, Metros, Nuclear plants, Oil & Gas, Pipelines & Networks, Ports / Maritime works, Railways, River engineering, Roads, Traffic & Mobility, Tunnel & Underground, Water / Wastewater treatment

Board of Directors: Roberto Gerosa (Chairman), Daniele Stocker (Vice-Chairman), Fiona Trachsel (member), Andrea Galli (CEO)

Group Management: Andrea Galli (CEO), Aymen Cheikh Mhamed (COO), Edda Rettinger (CHRO), Davide Merlini (CTO and CRO Nordics), Cristina Pagani (CRO Central Europe), Andrea Polli (CRO Southern Europe), Roberto Schuerch (CRO North America)

Contact:



ARX c/o Pini Group Holding SA, Via Cantonale 109, 6537 Grono, Switzerland

arx.ing

[email protected]

