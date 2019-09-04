As College Admissions Evolve, Course Hero Launches New Scholarships to Promote Equity of Opportunity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just last week, the College Board announced that, in an effort to engender greater diversity of opportunity, it is revamping its process for helping schools assess college merit and readiness. This same commitment to equity of opportunity is a core value at Course Hero . That's why, this year, the online learning platform has amplified its robust catalog of scholarships with two new programs designed to support some of America's most deserving students: those from military families and first-generation college students.

"If there is one thing that the College Board's announcement made clear, it is that everyone in the education ecosystem needs to do more to create equity of opportunity—for enrollment, for graduation, and for lifelong success," said Andrew Grauer, CEO and cofounder of Course Hero. "Our new scholarships are designed to help us fulfill our vision of a world where every student graduates, confident and prepared."

The Veteran Hero scholarship is designed not only to directly help recipients but also to broaden the country's general awareness of life in the military. For that reason, the single essay question is: "What do you wish the American people better understood about military service or military families?" Upon completion of the scholarship selection cycle, Course Hero will publish a compendium of responses.

Recognizing that military students are already enormously time-strapped, the Veteran Hero scholarship submission is estimated to take less than 30 minutes to complete. To be eligible, applicants must:

Have a minimum 3.0 GPA

Be 16 years or older

Be a permanent legal U.S. resident

Be enrolled in a school listed on the U.S. Department of Education website

Be a retired, honorably discharged, or active duty service member of the United States military or have a family member of such service

The bravery and fortitude it takes to become the first in one's family to attend college is nothing short of heroic. Course Hero's Rise Up First-Generation Student Scholarship is designed to salute these students and ease their financial burden. To be eligible, applicants must:

Have a minimum 3.0 GPA

Be 16 years or older

Be a permanent legal U.S. resident

Be enrolled in a school listed on the U.S. Department of Education website

Be the first in their family to attend college

Course Hero has three additional scholarships that are currently accepting applications and are open to all students:

The Academic Hero Scholarship , a $10,000 award with a submission deadline of October 31, 2019

, a award with a submission deadline of The Back-to-School 2019 Scholarship , a $5,000 scholarship with a submission deadline of September 15, 2019

, a scholarship with a submission deadline of A recurring monthly $5,000 scholarship for which applications are due on the last day of each month

"Course Hero's scholarships are designed to lift up some of the most deserving students," continued Grauer. "And we love hearing from our excited recipients. Aminah Akbar, winner of Course Hero's 2018 $10,000 scholarship, told us, 'This scholarship will help immensely with school finances and allow me more time to focus on my studies. Less stress overall!' And that's really all it's about—giving learners the freedom to focus on learning!"

To learn more and to see a full list of scholarship offerings, please visit https://www.coursehero.com/scholarships/

About Course Hero:

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 30 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2019 Great Place to Work by the Bay Area News Group.

Connect with Course Hero at www.coursehero.com or on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or Pinterest .

