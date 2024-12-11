As Kids and Teens Struggle with Mental Health, New Resources Help Parents Provide Support

With over half of youth reporting mental health struggles, the national "Sound It Out" campaign reminds parents that "Listening is a Form of Love"

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sound It Out" campaign, created by the Ad Council in partnership with Pivotal, today premiered new public service advertisements (PSAs) reminding parents and caregivers of the important role they play in supporting young people's emotional wellbeing. Developed by McCann New York with guidance from youth mental health experts, the "Listening is a Form of Love" PSAs direct audiences to SoundItOutTogether.org for free, expert-vetted resources to help them support their children's mental health through listening and reflecting.

New data from Surgo Health's Youth Mental Health Tracker, released earlier today, highlights that 55% of youth (ages 10-24) report mental health struggles. One in five youth report symptoms of depression, and one in four report symptoms of anxiety. Additional research from The JED Foundation shows that teens are most likely to turn to their parents for support (rather than peers or professionals) but also believe that adults may not understand what they're going through and often try to offer solutions rather than simply listening. The "Listening is a Form of Love" work helps bridge that gap by helping parents understand young people's perspective and encouraging them to embrace active listening.

"Experts tell us that the best way to support a kid or teen's emotional wellbeing is by being a steady, supportive presence in their lives," said Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer, the Ad Council. "Through this new work, and our ongoing 'Sound It Out' campaign, we are helping parents communicate better with their kids, which we all know can be hard."

"Listening is a Form of Love" was created pro bono, in English and Spanish, by creative agencies McCann New York and Casanova//McCann. The new work also includes an interactive digital experience that invites parents to practice "holding space" by pressing the space bar to listen to kids sharing what they wish their parents could hear, in their own words. By going beyond a traditional film format, "Listening is a Form of Love" creates literal interpretation of the active listening the campaign encourages. SoundItOutTogether.org also offers parents and caregivers guidance for how to prepare for conversations on topics that affect their kids' emotional wellbeing, ranging from digital life to body image and relationships.

"Working with the Ad Council on this project has been an incredible honor. As an agency, we aspire to make work that truly matters, and right now, our youth is facing a mental health crisis," said Shayne Millington, chief creative officer, McCann New York. "This interactive film invites parents to pause, lean in, and truly listen—because listening isn't just hearing words... It's about creating space for their kids' struggles and stories, a space where connection and understanding are the goal."

"It's important for parents and caregivers to create a supportive and non-judgmental environment where young people feel safe to express their feelings and know that even if parents don't always understand, they care enough to try," said Dr. Regina Miranda, professor of psychology at Hunter College, who advised on the campaign's development. "By providing accessible, culturally relevant resources, the 'Sound It Out' campaign helps parents and caregivers create a space for young people to talk about their feelings without fear of judgment."

Since first launching in April 2021, "Sound It Out" has received more than $55M in donated media support across television, radio, print, out-of-home and digital media, resulting in over 5.1 million website visits. Notably, those who are aware of the PSAs (48%) are more likely to report that frequently checking in with their child about their emotional wellbeing describes them "very well" than those not aware (39%). The latest creative will appear nationwide as TV, digital, social, radio, print and out-of-home PSAs, with time and space donated by the media.

For free resources, conversation guides, and the new interactive experience, visit SoundItOutTogether.org. For more tips and community, join the "Sound It Out" social channels on Instagram, Facebook and X.

