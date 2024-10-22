Ascenda transforms economics for financial institutions with new loyalty-as-a-service offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the world's most connective rewards ecosystem, today announced the launch of its new loyalty-as-a-service offering. The groundbreaking model challenges established industry norms and maximizes business outcomes for financial institutions through effortless access to scalable, aspirational rewards propositions that deliver outsized returns.

For decades, companies who provide rewards technology and content have operated on a vendor model that leaves them uninvested in their clients' success. The onus has been squarely on financial institutions to procure the right loyalty marketing ingredients and put them to use in a way that generates ROI – often with mixed results. Ascenda now shifts that paradigm by delivering loyalty as a partner, not as a supplier.

The new loyalty-as-a-service offering transforms marketing economics for financial institutions with an outcome-centric partnership model composed of:

Holistic ecosystem access: Ascenda's full suite of proven technology and compelling lifestyle content is accessible effortlessly in one place. This marks the first time in the industry that all the puzzle pieces needed for high-ROI loyalty marketing are seamlessly unified, from trigger-based campaigns to unforgettable customer experiences.



Easy zero-cost entry: brands can choose to leverage the full solution suite or start using just specific components – always without setup costs or platform fees. This removes all barriers, enabling financial institutions to move faster in bringing new customer propositions to market.



Results-based commercials: Ascenda charges only for content and growth outcomes actually delivered. This mitigates the financial risk of adopting a loyalty solution and means Ascenda is deeply invested in achieving measurable client results.

"Our new loyalty-as-a-service offering is revolutionary for banks and fintechs globally," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO at Ascenda. "For many brands, rewards cost is one of the biggest expense lines on the P&L, yet they are dissatisfied with the return on that investment. We are changing the game with a shift from delivering loyalty software to delivering loyalty ROI. Our new model makes things effortless and truly aligns incentives, unlocking step-change economics."

The new offering is now available to financial institutions that onboard with Ascenda and progressively being rolled out across the existing client base.

