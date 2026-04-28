ASCENDIUN FAMILY OF COMPANIES -- BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA, STELLARUS, AND ALTAIS -- WILL REDUCE DIRECT EMISSIONS BY 42%

Sustainability targets validated by global, gold-standard Science Based Targets initiative reflect Blue Shield's commitment to healthcare affordability and the health of Californians

OAKLAND, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendiun and its Family of Companies — Blue Shield of California, Stellarus, and Altais — today announced a commitment to reduce direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations by 42% by 2030.

In parallel, the Family of Companies will engage their supplier network with the goal that by that same year, 52% of their suppliers will have also established science-based targets to address emissions.

"Pollution and escalating environmental events such as wildfires and flooding are harmful to the health of our communities and add an estimated $820 billion to U.S. healthcare costs each year," said Paul Markovich, president and CEO at Ascendiun. "Today's announcement is another example of how we are building a healthcare system that's worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable for everyone."

These near-term sustainability targets have been formally validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the globally recognized, gold standard for science-backed environmental targets. The commitment will span all entities across the Ascendiun Family of Companies.

Turning science into action

Blue Shield is among a small number of health plans worldwide to commit to the SBTi effort and to have obtained SBTi validation for its near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. The commitment reflects Blue Shield's efforts to protect health, lower costs, and improve health outcomes for its 6 million members across California.

Using 2024 as a baseline, the Ascendiun Family of Companies has committed to the following near-term science-based emissions reduction targets by 2030:

A 42% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions. The emissions include those generated directly by operations, as well as energy use.

52% of suppliers — measured by emissions impact — will have science‑based targets in place. This includes areas such as purchased goods, services, and upstream transportation and distribution (scope 3 emissions).

Validated targets can be found on the SBTi database.

"As a healthcare organization, we see firsthand how pollution and environmental disasters affect people's health and drive up healthcare costs, especially for communities that are already most at risk," said Mike Stuart, president and CEO at Blue Shield of California. "Healthier environments lead to healthier people. That's why we've taken responsibility for our own footprint, and routinely look for opportunities to work with organizations that are equally committed to a healthier future for our members and communities."

The SBTi validation builds on Blue Shield of California's long‑standing, broader strategy to advance health by addressing environmental factors that shape affordability, outcomes, and community resilience.

To learn more about Blue Shield of California's action to build healthier communities, see our recent Mission Report.

To learn more about Blue Shield's parent company Ascendiun, visit ascendiun.com

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 6,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Ascendiun

Ascendiun is a nonprofit and ultimate parent company of Blue Shield of California, Blue Shield Promise Health Plan, Altais and Stellarus. The Ascendiun family of companies are dedicated to advancing better health outcomes, making care more affordable, and addressing the unique needs of diverse communities. For more news about Ascendiun, please visit www.ascendiun.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

415-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California