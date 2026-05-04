ASHA-YouGov National Caregiver Poll: Communication Breakdowns Are Raising Safety Concerns

Caregivers of Adults With Communication Difficulties Say They Need More Help—and Most Don't Know About Therapy Services

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new national poll commissioned by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and conducted by YouGov in March, communication breakdowns present a formidable daily challenge for U.S. caregivers—and they are raising concerns about the safety of adults with communication challenges.

Communication difficulties in adults are common. They can result from a wide array of conditions—including strokes, traumatic brain injuries, certain cancers, dementia, and hearing loss.

Caregivers report that communication breakdowns complicate caregiving.

ASHA and YouGov are releasing the poll results this May during National Speech-Language-Hearing Month. The poll queried 522 people ages 18–84 who care for people with conditions that ASHA members—audiologists and speech-language pathologists (SLPs)—treat. Care recipients include adults with cognition, speech, language, and/or hearing challenges.

Poll Reveals Concerns About Safety and Other Issues

Among the most troubling poll findings are those related to health and safety implications. More than half (51%) of caregivers say that they worry about the potential impact of communication difficulties when it comes to addressing medical issues. Also, 40% say that communication difficulties make it hard to know if their loved one is sick, in pain, or otherwise unsafe. One third (33%) of caregivers report that communication breakdowns negatively impact their own health.

Overall, more than half (52%) of the caregivers polled report that communication difficulties occur daily. Just under half (49%) say that they repeat, rephrase, or simplify what they say all or most of the time—and an additional 45% do so at least sometimes. However, only one third of those polled find this tactic to be effective.

This may be why nearly 8 in 10 caregivers say dealing with communication challenges is exhausting. Additionally, caregivers report that . . .

Communication breakdowns make them feel frustrated, sad, and anxious.

Communication difficulties make the person they're caring for feel frustrated, sad, embarrassed, and angry.

Resources Are Needed, but Highly Effective Professional Help Is Underutilized

More than 7 in 10 caregivers say that they need more resources and support. Half wish that they had better tools or strategies to improve communication between themselves and the person in their care.

Yet, 6 in 10 caregivers have not worked with a professional who provides services to address communication and cognition challenges. Among those caregivers, 84% had never heard—or had only heard a small amount—about these therapy services.

But people with communication difficulties and their caregivers have much to gain from professional intervention: Among those who have received assistance from professionals such as audiologists and SLPs, 88% found the experience helpful.

"Care from an audiologist or a speech-language pathologist can improve daily life significantly for people with communication disorders and for their caregivers," said 2026 ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. "Ask their doctor or others on their team for a referral. The care is often covered by insurance—at least in some capacity—and it can truly be life-altering."

Rosa-Lugo noted that ASHA is introducing a new website for its consumer affiliate—the Communication Health Support Association (CHSA)—this May. The website, www.helpingyoucommunicate.org, is designed for the public. It offers information and resources about communication difficulties, insurance coverage, and where and how to find professionals by geographic area.

For more information or to schedule an interview with an ASHA expert, email [email protected].

Methodology: All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 522 U.S. adults ages 18+ who are caregivers of adults whom ASHA members serve (i.e., care recipients are those with speech, language, hearing, and/or cognitive disorders or difficulties). YouGov conducted fieldwork March 19–28, 2026 via an online survey. The figures have been weighted and are representative of U.S. adults ages 18+ who are caregivers of people whom ASHA members serve.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

About YouGov

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Its mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, the UK and Asia Pacific, it has one of the world's largest research networks. As innovators and pioneers of online market research, YouGov has a strong reputation as a trusted source of accurate data and insights. Testament to this, YouGov data are regularly referenced by the global press, and YouGov is consistently one of the most quoted market research sources in the world. To learn more, please visit yougov.com.



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SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)