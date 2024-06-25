Asia Tech: Navigating the Noise - Welcoming Peter Vogel to the New Street Research team

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Street Research is pleased to announce that Peter Vogel has joined Pierre Ferragu's team as a Global Tech Product Specialist to deliver a new product, 'Asia Tech: Navigating the Noise'.

In this newly created role, Peter will enhance the exceptional long-term research of our Tech team with his expertise in the Asian supply chain. We will conduct multiple global tours every year, meeting with relevant companies in the supply chain, organize virtual calls, and host Non-Deal Roadshows (NDRs). The new product is aimed at helping our clients connect the dots, navigate the noise, and stay focused on the long-term themes driving tech. Our unique, customized tours will uncover under-followed names, providing new perspectives on multiple themes.

"Peter brings to our research team deep knowledge of the tech supply chain and a remarkable ability to synthesize information across sectors and geographies. We are thrilled to welcome him; He will make our research more relevant and actionable for a broad range of investors."

– Pierre Ferragu, Managing Partner, New Street Technology Infrastructure.

Peter has over 20 years of experience covering the technology sector, with the past 14 years focused on Asia, and spans senior roles at Raymond James, JNK Securities, CLSA, and The Boston Company Asset Management.

Our first Asia tour will take place from September 9th to 20th, visiting Taiwan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. We will have a formal invitation with the schedule available shortly. Please reach out to us or [email protected] for more information.

We are excited for Peter to join New Street Research and our Global Tech team to bring this new differentiated product to our clients.

