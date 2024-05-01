ASIAN HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2024 INDUCTEES

Asian Hall of Fame

May 01, 2024, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire -- Asian Hall of Fame unveiled 23 Inductees who will be memorialized in perpetuity during multicity events in 2024. For the first time, New York City will host the Centennial Medal for Lifetime Achievement honoring Connie Chung (Class of 2016). Inductees are officially announced on May 1 at "Celebrate Asia Festival" that streams lives on Roku GAME. 

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9221453-asian-hall-of-fame-2024-inductees/

International impact is highlighted with the induction of Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair who is based in Paris, Hong Leong Group Chairman Kwek Leng Beng in Singapore, and Corporate Inductee Millennium & Copthorne. Luminaries in technology, sports, arts and entertainment take the spotlight during an election year which excludes partisan officials from being inducted.

Indigenous and Native American inclusion expands to the Tlingit Indian Tribe and the Kiowa Indian Tribe through novelist N. Scott Momaday inducted in memoriam. Conductor Seiji Ozawa, cinema icon Anna May Wong, and film trailblazer William Saito are also inducted posthumously.

Goodwill Ambassadors are Jin Ye (Miss Universe China), John Paris (Earth, Wind & Fire), and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam) nominated by Soundgarden founders Hiro Yamamoto (Class of 2022) and Kim Thayil (Class of 2023). National Merit Awards for advocacy, education, and next generation artists are awarded to Brandon TsayLydia Lee, and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja.

The Seattle Emerald Gala is on September 27 at the Washington Athletic Club. The 20th Induction Ceremony is set on October 19 at the Biltmore Los Angeles and will stream live on Roku GAME from 6:00 pm. PST.

Class of 2024
Anne Akiko Meyers, Concert Violinist
Bing Xie, Philanthropist
Crystal Kung Minkoff, Co-Founder, Real Coco
Eva Chow, Cultural Icon
Jane Fujishige YadaHiroshi Fujishige, Masao Fujishige. Philanthropists
Joe Wong, Comedian
Julia S. Gouw, Philanthropist 
Ke Huy Quan, Cinema Trailblazer
Kwek Leng Beng, Chairman, Hong Leong Group
Larry Li, Founder and Managing Partner, Amino Capital
Leena Nair, Global CEO, Chanel
Maia ShibutaniAlex Shibutani, Olympians
Millennium & Copthorne, Corporate Inductee
Raj & Marta Bhathal, Philanthropists
Richard Lui, Kristen Lui, Media Trailblazers 

Pacific Northwest Inductees
Aisha Ibrahim, Celebrity Chef
Bruce Harrell, Mayor of Seattle 
Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Lam, Civic Leaders 
David Wasielewski, Din Tai Fung Managing Partner
Jacqueline Yang, Seattle SuperHawks Team Owner 
Jonathan Sposato, Media Trailblazer 
Preston Singletary, Tlingit Glass Artist

In Memoriam Inductees
Anna May Wong (1905-1961)
N. Scott Momaday (1934-2024)
Seiji Ozawa (1935-2024)
William Saito (1936-2012)

Contact: 
(626) 600-9148 
[email protected]

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

亞裔名人堂（Asian Hall of Fame）公布 2024 年度人物名單

亞裔名人堂（Asian Hall of Fame）公布 2024 年度人物名單

亞裔名人堂（Asian Hall of Fame）公布 23 名年度人物名單，入選者將於 2024 年的多項活動中成為紀念焦點。 美國紐約市首次舉辦「一百週年終身成就獎」（Centennial Medal for Lifetime Achievement）活動，向 宗毓華（Connie...
亚洲名人堂公布 2024 年入围者

亚洲名人堂公布 2024 年入围者

亚洲名人堂公布了23名入围者，他们将在2024年的多城市活动中永久纪念他们。 纽约市将首次举办百年终身成就奖章，以表彰 康妮•钟 （2016届毕业生）。入围者将于5月1日在 "庆祝亚洲音乐节" 上正式公布，该节将在Roku GAME上直播。 在此处可体验互动多渠道新闻稿:...
