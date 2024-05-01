ASIAN HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2024 INDUCTEES

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire -- Asian Hall of Fame unveiled 23 Inductees who will be memorialized in perpetuity during multicity events in 2024. For the first time, New York City will host the Centennial Medal for Lifetime Achievement honoring Connie Chung (Class of 2016). Inductees are officially announced on May 1 at "Celebrate Asia Festival" that streams lives on Roku GAME.

International impact is highlighted with the induction of Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair who is based in Paris, Hong Leong Group Chairman Kwek Leng Beng in Singapore, and Corporate Inductee Millennium & Copthorne. Luminaries in technology, sports, arts and entertainment take the spotlight during an election year which excludes partisan officials from being inducted.

Indigenous and Native American inclusion expands to the Tlingit Indian Tribe and the Kiowa Indian Tribe through novelist N. Scott Momaday inducted in memoriam. Conductor Seiji Ozawa, cinema icon Anna May Wong, and film trailblazer William Saito are also inducted posthumously.

Goodwill Ambassadors are Jin Ye (Miss Universe China), John Paris (Earth, Wind & Fire), and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam) nominated by Soundgarden founders Hiro Yamamoto (Class of 2022) and Kim Thayil (Class of 2023). National Merit Awards for advocacy, education, and next generation artists are awarded to Brandon Tsay, Lydia Lee, and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja.

The Seattle Emerald Gala is on September 27 at the Washington Athletic Club. The 20th Induction Ceremony is set on October 19 at the Biltmore Los Angeles and will stream live on Roku GAME from 6:00 pm. PST.

Class of 2024

Anne Akiko Meyers , Concert Violinist

Bing Xie, Philanthropist

Crystal Kung Minkoff , Co-Founder, Real Coco

Eva Chow , Cultural Icon

Jane Fujishige Yada , Hiroshi Fujishige, Masao Fujishige . Philanthropists

Joe Wong , Comedian

Julia S. Gouw , Philanthropist

Ke Huy Quan , Cinema Trailblazer

Kwek Leng Beng , Chairman, Hong Leong Group

Larry Li , Founder and Managing Partner, Amino Capital

Leena Nair , Global CEO, Chanel

Maia Shibutani , Alex Shibutani , Olympians

Millennium & Copthorne , Corporate Inductee

Raj & Marta Bhathal , Philanthropists

Richard Lui , Kristen Lui, Media Trailblazers

Pacific Northwest Inductees

Aisha Ibrahim , Celebrity Chef

Bruce Harrell , Mayor of Seattle

Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Lam , Civic Leaders

David Wasielewski , Din Tai Fung Managing Partner

Jacqueline Yang , Seattle SuperHawks Team Owner

Jonathan Sposato , Media Trailblazer

Preston Singletary , Tlingit Glass Artist

In Memoriam Inductees

Anna May Wong (1905-1961)

N. Scott Momaday (1934-2024)

Seiji Ozawa (1935-2024)

William Saito (1936-2012)

