ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving

True sport performance brand ASICS has today announced a global partnership with the world's largest entertainment company, The Walt Disney Company. Ahead of the release of the hotly anticipated family blockbuster Disney·Pixar Incredibles 2, ASICS will deliver a cross-media campaign to get families moving this summer.

With today's population the least active in history, ASICS will target thousands of families to inspire them to get active together. This builds on ASICS' recently launched global brand campaign 'I MOVE ME', which aims to inspire people to get active and move regardless of who they are and how they move. The partnership perfectly complements Disney's Healthy Living commitment* which seeks to help and inspire the whole family to be happier and healthier by eating better and being more active together.

Launching on digital channels in June 2018 and running throughout the summer, the movement campaign will be based on a shared mission of inspiring the whole family to get moving.

Inspired by the Parr family - the film's iconic family of hero characters - and movement influencers, ASICS and Disney will launch a series of digital content, in-store activations and limited-edition product.

ASICS will create a series of 'super workout videos' inspired by the powers of each of the Disney·Pixar Incredibles 2 characters; from super strength and stretch, to stealth, balance and speed. Featuring a number of international ASICS FrontRunners, the brand's ambassadors of movement, each video will provide fun and achievable exercises for families to replicate as well as opportunities to visit the ASICS store and receive super rewards including certificates and incentives on exclusive products.

The partnership will also bring the movement-driven campaign to ASICS' flagship stores across key cities in Europe with a number of in-store activations from the start of July. Stores in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Barcelona and Madrid will feature a special super furniture set with ASICS FrontRunners running workout sessions.

ASICS will also release a unique range of limited edition Disney·Pixar Incredibles 2 x ASICS footwear for fans, featuring five custom running shoes for the whole family. Inspired by characters including Mr. Incredible and Frozone, each shoe will be available in ASICS flagship stores and e-commerce from July and will incorporate performance and design features including the iconic eye mask logo, unique sockliner designs and a collector's edition box to hero each character.

On the partnership, Robin Karakash, Director of Integrated Marketing Communications ASICS EMEA said: "We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Disney·Pixar and Incredibles 2. Around the world rates of physical activity are dropping, especially amongst children, so our mission at ASICS is to get generations of families moving more and we are certain that we'll be able to inspire thousands to move and enjoy the power of exercise."

About Disney.Pixar's Incredibles 2

In "Incredibles 2," Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack-whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don't shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That's what makes this family so Incredible.

Written and directed by Brad Bird ("Iron Giant," "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille") and produced by John Walker ("The Incredibles," "Tomorrowland") and Nicole Grindle ("Sanjay's Super Team" short, "Toy Story 3" associate producer), Disney•Pixar's "Incredibles 2" bursts into UK cinemas on the 13th July.

