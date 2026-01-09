ASMAX Brings Rider-Centric Smart Connectivity to AIMExpo 2026

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMAX, a global innovator in smart communication solutions for powersports, showcased its latest Smart Riding IoT Ecosystem at AIMExpo 2026, where leading manufacturers, dealers, and industry professionals gather to define the future of the powersports market. Designed around real-world riding needs, ASMAX's lineup highlights how intelligent connectivity can enhance everyday rides, long-distance touring, and group adventures.

Smart Technology, Built for Real Roads

ASMAX at AIMEXPO 2026

At the show, ASMAX presented its flagship products, including F1 Pro, F1 Pro Max, Future 1, Future 1 EVA R, and S2, forming a rider-focused ecosystem that connects communication, audio, and smart control into one seamless experience. Unlike concept-driven showcases, ASMAX's ecosystem is engineered for practical use across diverse riding scenarios.

On long highway stretches or fast-moving group rides, riders need communication that works without constant setup or attention. ASMAX is previewing its next-generation Smart Mesh Control (SMC) technology, set to launch soon in 2026, which dynamically manages group connections in real time to keep conversations stable as riders join, drop out, or shift positions on the road.

At speed, where wind and engine noise typically overwhelm intercom systems, ASMAX's ENC technology prioritizes the rider's voice, delivering clear, consistent communication across both urban traffic and open highways. For music and navigation, audio performance remains equally important. Professionally tuned sound, developed with world-class acoustic lab, provides balanced output that stays clear even at cruising speeds.

Setup and control are designed to stay simple before and during the ride. With AI voice commands and the ASMAX WORLD App, riders can adjust settings and manage intercom modes without pulling focus away from the road.

Designed for Riders, Ready for What's Next

At AIMExpo 2026, ASMAX demonstrates how smart riding technology can translate into real-world value for riders, dealers, and the evolving powersports market. Focused on usability, scalability, and rider comfort, ASMAX's Smart Riding IoT Ecosystem reflects a practical approach to connected riding shaped by how riders actually ride.

About ASMAX

ASMAX, a brand of Shenzhen Asmax Infinite Technology Co., Ltd., leverages over 20 years of expertise in IoT, smart devices, and outdoor communication systems. Dedicated to building a global IoT ecosystem for outdoor sports, ASMAX delivers innovative solutions that enhance safety, connectivity, and the joy of riding.

For more information, visit www.asmaxmoto.com

or explore ASMAX innovations at Booth 785, Anaheim Convention Center.

SOURCE ASMAX