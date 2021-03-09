Assan Aluminyum receives aluminium sustainability certification

Assan Aluminyum is a subsidiary of Kibar Holding and one of the leading flat-rolled aluminium manufacturers in Europe. The company's vision is based on being more sustainable in terms of social, environmental and governance principles, as emphasized in its sustainability principle of "producing the future, without wasting it." Assan Aluminyum received the ASI provisional Performance Standard Certificate.

ASI sets the global benchmark for sustainability in the global aluminium sector, establishing criteria for member companies that address key social, governance and environmental issues such as business integrity, transparency, material stewardship, greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, human and labor rights. The ASI Performance Standard aims to provide a common, global standard for the aluminium value chain on environmental, social and governance performance. Therefore, Assan Aluminyum has met the requirements for responsible production, sourcing and material stewardship, for its production and recycling facilities.

Assan Aluminyum balances out its carbon emissions, through its clean energy production in its renewable energy power plant, in-house recycling activities, state-of-the-art filtration systems and energy efficiency projects, which have amounted to the carbon reduction achieved through the planting of 1.5 million trees in the last six years alone. The company's General Manager Goksal Gungor states: "Sustainability is one of our core values at Assan Aluminyum, among reliability, flexibility and innovation. We commit to adopting global sustainability targets as a business principle, not as an obligation. This is why we are very happy to have received the ASI Performance Standard Certificate. While this certification serves as a proof of our company's maturity level in our sustainability journey, we also perceive it as a valuable guide, for us to improve our sustainability even further." Gungor states that they aim to create a sustainable ecosystem together with the company's business partners, in order to fulfill their responsibilities for the world and for the well-being of future generations.

* Some criteria have not been audited on-site due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and will be assessed once it's again possible to do so. More information at http://bit.ly/ASI-COVID-audit-policy.

