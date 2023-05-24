ASTRO N7 - Astronergy new masterpiece, globally debuts at SNEC

News provided by

Astronergy

24 May, 2023, 09:45 ET

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy, a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, launched its newly upgraded ASTRO N n-type TOPCon products – ASTRO N7 at a grand ceremony held at the 2023 SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China, on May 24th, receiving the IEC Certificate from TÜV Rheinland.

Continue Reading
The poster for Astronergy ASTRO N7 n-type TOPCon PV module products.
The poster for Astronergy ASTRO N7 n-type TOPCon PV module products.

Since the first n-type TOPCon product was launched and massively produced by Astronergy in April 2022, the positive market feedback and undergoing PV market change promoted the newborn of the new masterpiece – ASTRO N7, which has aggregated various its fabulous TOPCon 3.0 PV cell tech, sophisticated module manufacturing capacity and Astronergy's deepen market insight.

At the core of the newly launched products, Astronergy utilizes its independently developed TOPCon 3.0 tech which has introduced Boron-LDSE cell tech and other sophisticated techs making the average efficiency of the cell mass production reach 25.6%, and the average efficiency of cells in pilot lines reach 26.0%.

To further improve PV products' performance and reliability, the new products are composed of rectangle silicon wafers with larger area than M10 182mm wafers ASTRO N5 products use before. With 5.12% area increase and TOPCon 3.0 tech, the power of a single cell has increased by 15% compared to mainstream PREC PV products in market.

And in the manufacturing process of ASTRO N7, Astronergy has introduced SMBB cell process tech, and utilized high transmittance glassed and light-redirecting films (for the double-glass version) to enable the new products could have better performance in almost all scenarios.

Same as previous ASTRO N series products, ASTRO N7 will have a least 12 years product warranty and 30 years power warranty. All these two products' first-year degradation is far lower than 1% and the per-year degradation in the 2nd to the 30th year is lower than 0.4%.

See from the whole, the newly upgraded products have higher power and higher efficiency, with lower BOS and LCOE costs. The temperature coefficient of ASTRO N7 has been further optimized to -0.29%/℃. And in terms of operating temperature, bifaciality, LID&LETID, and low irradiation performance, the newly updated products have consistently fabulous performances with ASTRO N5.

As the winner for 7 times' PVEL 'Top Performer' status and for great market feedback on Astronergy ASTRO N series products, the new products are expected to have anticipated great performances in both performance and market adaptation, practising its slogan – For A Greener World.

SOURCE Astronergy

Also from this source

ASTRO N7 - Nova obra-prima da Astronergy, lançada globalmente na SNEC

ASTRO N7: la nueva obra maestra de Astronergy hace su debut en la SNEC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.