At CES® 2024, Parks Associates Announces New Research Showing Average Number of Connected Devices Per US Internet Household Reached 17 in 2023

Parks Associates research highlights mobile connectivity as key to daily living and continued adoption of connected devices

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research at CES® 2024, from its quarterly consumer research of 8,000 US internet households, finding the average number of connected devices per US internet household reached 17 in Q3 2023.

The international market research and consulting firm's Consumer Electronics Dashboard, an ongoing service that visualizes the most important metrics for consumer electronics (CE) devices in the home, also notes that for the first time, smartphone ownership surpassed TV ownership, with 90% of households reporting ownership of a smartphone compared to 88% with a TV.

"Smartphones are ubiquitous now, and connected consumer electronics such as wireless earbuds, tablets, and smart TVs are commonplace," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Today, these devices are essential for entertainment purposes and daily personal communications, which can include school, work, and family. This necessity drives continued purchases, as every year CE companies roll out innovative and advanced models that drive the consumer desire to upgrade."

Parks Associates recently released its list of industry trends for 2023. The firm reports that 92% of US households have fixed or wireless internet service at home. Among these US internet households:

66% have a smart TV

42% have at least one smart home device

31% have a security system

39% have a smart watch

89% have a streaming video service

The research finds consumer spending demonstrates remarkable resilience. After a brief pause early in 2023, consumers' enthusiasm for consumer electronics products rebounded at the end of the year. Purchase intentions for popular entertainment devices such as gaming consoles, streaming media players, and VR headsets have increased compared to 2022 and now resemble 2021 levels, which was the height of the pandemic.

"Economic conditions and fear of a recession previously stalled purchases of CE categories," Lee said. "But higher intentions to purchase are likely a reflection of prolonged delayed gratification, the end-of-year holiday season, enticing retail promotions, and hope for continued economic improvement in 2024."

Parks Associates' Consumer Insight Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

