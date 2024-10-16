At World Media Summit, CHN Energy Touts Green Innovations Amidst Global Push for Sustainability

URUMQI, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 6th World Media Summit, held here on October 14, Wang Min, a board director at CHN Energy, laid out the company's ambitious strategy to lead in the transition to clean and sustainable energy sources. The event, a collaboration between Xinhua News Agency and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's government, provided a platform for discussing advances in environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Wang Min, Board Director of CHN Energy, delivering a speech at the summit. (PRNewsfoto/xinhuanet)

Mr. Wang highlighted CHN Energy's dedication to establishing itself as a global leader in clean and low-carbon energy technologies. The company is leveraging its extensive experience in energy transformation and green development to drive the construction of new energy and power systems. Xinjiang, a region targeted by the Chinese government for strategic development, will be the focus of its projects involving renewable and sustainable energies. CHN Energy is also working with leading media organizations to leverage new and emerging messaging channels and networks and tell the story of its efforts in green transformation and innovation in the context of AI. This will foster collaboration, progress and mutual benefit across all sectors on a broader platform.

CHN Energy is firmly committed to fostering exchanges between the energy sector and the media. We facilitate constructive dialogue between energy firms, policymakers, the public and the international community, with the aim of enhancing communication. By fostering positive interactions, the company has consistently discovered and secured development opportunities. At the summit, CHN Energy presented its clean energy storage solutions, low-carbon operations, digital transformation achievements, and more to international attendees.

CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) was established in 2017 following the merger of two Fortune Global 500 companies and currently ranks 84th worldwide. The group has a comprehensive industrial chain encompassing coal, electricity, chemicals and transportation. As the world's leading producer and seller of coal and the largest installed power capacity holder, CHN Energy supplies one-sixth of China's coal and one-seventh of its electricity annually, bolstering national energy security. In the field of green and low-carbon transformation, CHN Energy is a global leader, boasting the world's largest installed wind power capacity, as well as expertise in coal-to-liquids (CTL) and coal chemical processing. The company proactively aligns with national energy policies, contributes to the construction of the autonomous region's nine major industrial clusters, engages with government initiatives to advance China's scientific and technological objectives, and works towards attaining the country's carbon peaking and neutrality goals.

