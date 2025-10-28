Atento secures up to 30 million dollars in liquidity through new financing process

The company strengthens its financial and technological strategy to lead the CRM/BTO market, with a new bond issuance, extension of current debt maturities, and the backing of its shareholders.

The Brazilian securitization fund promoted by Atento received an AA-.br rating from Moody's, reflecting its structural soundness and the credit quality of its clients.

MADRID, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services, has taken another step in the execution of its financial strategy with the successful launch of the FIDC Flagship BTO Receivables fund. In addition, the company has completed the refinancing of its bonds, extending their maturities to 2028 and 2029, with the support of its main shareholders.

These operations, which have provided more than 30 million dollars in additional liquidity, represent a structural improvement in the company's financial position. Atento remains focused on investments in technology, reinforcing its strategy as a leader in the Business Transformation Outsourcing market.

"This transaction strengthens the financial soundness of the Atento Group, supported by the new shareholder base and corporate governance structure established after the restructuring process completed in November 2023. It represents another step forward in our operational and financial optimization plan," said Fabio Aires, Director of Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations.

Financial strength backed by high-quality assets

The FIDC Flagship BTO Receivables fund is backed by a portion of Atento's recurring revenues generated in Brazil, derived from accounts receivable related to CRM and BTO services. These receivables have an average maturity of around 48 days and originate from a solid base of long-standing clients, ensuring stability and confidence in cash flow.

This issuance allows Atento to strengthen its liquidity and continue driving its growth and technological modernization strategy with a more solid and efficient financial foundation.

"The Fund's assets are composed of invoices from contracts with clients who have maintained long-standing relationships with Atento. Around 70% of these contracts are with companies that have worked with Atento for more than ten years, including both Brazilian firms and Brazilian subsidiaries of international corporations," added Fabio Aires.

Debt optimization and strategic support

In parallel, Atento has completed a restructuring of its debt, extending the maturities of its main bonds to 2028 and 2029. This transaction improves the company's financial terms (maturity, interest rate, and guarantees) and consolidates the bonds in the hands of its shareholders, strengthening financial stability and strategic alignment with the company.

The continued support of its shareholders has also been reaffirmed through a new liquidity injection, which has enabled both the successful refinancing of its debt and an overall improvement in Atento's financial position to advance its strategic plan.

Through these initiatives, the company continues to execute its roadmap focused on innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth, reaffirming its commitment to creating value for clients, investors, and employees.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790465/5587005/Atento_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Atento