Atento Appoints Alexandre Mafra as New Chief Financial Officer

MADRID, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the leading global providers of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services (CXM/BTO), announces the appointment of Alexandre Mafra as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Alexandre will report directly to Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, marking a new step in the company's ongoing financial and organizational transformation.

With more than 30 years of experience in finance and over nine years serving on advisory and management boards, Alexandre brings a proven track record that positions him as a key leader in advancing Atento's strategy of innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Throughout his career, Alexandre has held senior management positions at leading companies, including Ambev, Totvs, and Patria Investments. He also served as CFO at ClearSale and Focus Energia, where he led financial and organizational transformations that strengthened both companies' growth and efficiency, and made fundamental contributions to the sale process of both companies to major strategic players. Since 2016, he has contributed as an Advisory Board Member for companies such as Blanver, 3 Corações, Pixeon, Lavoro, Brasal, among others.

He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from UFMG and a postgraduate degree in Corporate Finance from FGV, and has completed executive programs at INSEAD and Harvard Business School. This strong academic foundation supports his strategic mindset and leadership skills in highly competitive business environments.

"After consolidating a more robust and flexible financial structure, Alexandre will play a key role in executing our roadmap focused on innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth," said Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento. "His appointment reinforces our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers, investors, and employees."

"I'm thrilled to join Atento during this pivotal moment of transformation," said Alexandre Mafra. "The company has built a solid and flexible financial foundation that reflects its capacity to respond effectively to market challenges. My priority will be to further strengthen this foundation, accelerating our Business Transformation Outsourcing strategy, fostering innovation, and demonstrating measurable returns in transformation value for our clients. I recognize an exceptional opportunity to drive value creation through strategic financial stewardship."

Atento would also like to express its sincere gratitude to Álvaro Badiola for his invaluable contribution during his time with the company. His leadership was instrumental in achieving key financial milestones and completing debt restructuring initiatives, leaving a lasting legacy within the organization. We wish him continued success in his future professional endeavors.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer experience management and business process outsourcing services ("CXM/BTO") in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring CXM BTO services for companies operating in the United States. For more information, visit www.atento.com.

