AtomVie Global Radiopharma Collaborates with RLS & UPPI to Strengthen its Existing U.S. Radiotherapeutic Distribution Network

News provided by

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie), a leading radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is proud to announce strategic collaborations with RLS Radiopharmacies and UPPI LLC. (UPPI), two industry leaders in radiopharmacy and logistics. This strategic move is poised to enhance AtomVie's logistics capabilities within the United States, ensuring the widespread distribution of high-quality radiopharmaceuticals by implementing RLS and UPPI as key partners within AtomVie's existing U.S. distribution network. AtomVie specializes in the GMP manufacturing and global distribution of radiopharmaceuticals, RLS the only Joint Commission-accredited radiopharmacy network in the U.S., owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies covering more than 80% of the United States population, and UPPI, organized as a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), brings extensive capabilities in logistics and distribution.

Continue Reading
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Collaborates with RLS & UPPI to Strengthen its Existing U.S. Radiotherapeutic Distribution Network
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Collaborates with RLS & UPPI to Strengthen its Existing U.S. Radiotherapeutic Distribution Network

Radiopharmaceuticals play a pivotal role in precision medicine solutions, providing innovative and promising treatments for various cancer indications. Recognizing the logistics challenges associated with radiopharmaceuticals, given their short half-lives and the critical importance of timely administration; AtomVie, together with RLS and UPPI will bolster its distribution capabilities and allow life-saving treatments to reach more patients.

"Our commitment to transforming patient lives through high-quality radiopharmaceuticals is at the core of this partnership with RLS and UPPI," commented Bruno Paquin, CEO of AtomVie. He added "These collaborations strengthen our ability to deliver critical radiopharmaceuticals to more locations, ensuring timely access for patients who rely on the products. These partnerships not only meet the current demand but position us for future growth, as we meaningfully expand our manufacturing capacity and add commercial-scale capabilities."

Under the agreements, AtomVie will leverage RLS's and UPPI's extensive radiopharmacy network, as the companies aim to swiftly deliver radiopharmaceuticals to healthcare providers.

RLS CEO Stephen Belcher expressed confidence in the partnership's impact on patient care, stating, "Radiopharmaceuticals begin to decay very rapidly, and it is critical that they reach patients in a safe and timely manner. That's why this partnership is so important. We are the last mile experts, and by adding our radiopharmacies to its network, AtomVie can ensure its portfolio of life-enhancing therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals reach the right place at the right time, every time."

John Witkowski, President of UPPI highlighted the partnership's impact, promoting greater accessibility and enhanced well-being for individuals, stating "This partnership is a significant step forward in improving access to life-saving radioisotope-based therapeutics and diagnostics. It reflects our joint commitment to delivering precision medicine solutions for patients across the nation."

As leaders in their respective fields, AtomVie, RLS, and UPPI bring unique expertise to this strategic partnership, offering seamless radiopharmaceutical solutions and emphasizing their collective goal to revolutionize patient care by providing consistent access to high-quality radiopharmaceutical options nationwide.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie) is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality, logistics and business expertise combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies to the commercial marketplace. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting studies in over 20 countries worldwide. AtomVie is currently building a state-of-art purpose-built, scalable facility of >70,000 sq ft in Hamilton Ontario that is set to be ready in late 2024. For more information, visit https://www.atomvie.com/

About RLS Inc.

RLS Radiopharmacies (Radioisotope Life Sciences) owns one of the largest radiopharmacy networks in the U.S., with 31 radiopharmacies covering more than 80% of the population. The company also offers an extensive portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical products. RLS endeavors to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of its commitment to quality, RLS provides tailored solutions and exceptional service to more than 1,500 customers. For more information, please visit www.rls.bio.

About UPPI LLC

Established in 1998, UPPI has become a leader in traditional nuclear medicine and in the rapidly growing field of theranostics. Representing more than 60 independent and institutional operating sites across the country, UPPI provides its members national strength in buying relationships as well as access to customizable local programs that advance the professionalism of the industry. For more information, visit: www.uppi.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343869/AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_Inc__AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_Colla.jpg 

Also from this source

AtomVie Global Radiopharma collabore avec RLS et UPPI pour renforcer son réseau de distribution de produits radiothérapeutiques aux États-Unis

AtomVie Global Radiopharma collabore avec RLS et UPPI pour renforcer son réseau de distribution de produits radiothérapeutiques aux États-Unis

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie), l'une des principales sociétés de développement et de fabrication sous contrat (CDMO), est fière...
AtomVie Global Radiopharma colabora con RLS y UPPI para fortalecer su red de distribución radioterapéutica

AtomVie Global Radiopharma colabora con RLS y UPPI para fortalecer su red de distribución radioterapéutica

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie), una organización líder en desarrollo y fabricación por contrato (CDMO) de radiofármacos, se enorgullece de ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.