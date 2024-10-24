Attention Raises $14 Million to Augment all Sales Functions with AI-powered Automations

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention , the platform that transforms customer conversations into actionable insights, announced today its $14 million Series A funding to power its next phase of growth. The investment was led by Alven, with participation from Eniac, 645 Ventures, Aglae, Frst, and Liquid2. The funding highlights the growing demand for Attention's AI product and solutions as the business saw a 10x revenue increase this year, with customers including Crunchbase, BambooHR, Aircall, and Clay amongst others.

Anis Bennaceur, CEO (left) and Matthias Wickenburg, CTO (right)

Founded by repeat entrepreneurs and former competitors, Anis Bennaceur and Matthias Wickenburg, Attention addresses a critical need in the market: enabling revenue teams to unlock and utilize the valuable data hidden in customer interactions. Traditional methods of capturing and analyzing this data are expensive, error-prone, and incomplete. Attention automates this process, offering sales teams a powerful tool to close more deals using the voice of the customer.

"Automating CRM entry out of customer conversations and writing follow-up emails was just the beginning. There is so much more to do out of these precious interactions," said Bennaceur, Co-Founder and CEO of Attention.

Attention will use the new funding to fulfill strong market demand and expand its go-to-market team, while continuing to invest in product and engineering to solidify its leadership in the AI-driven sales market - a category it pioneered.Attention's long-term vision is ambitious: to fully automate the routine tasks handled by revenue and sales teams, enabling them to focus on more strategic activities.

"We have built a system of cognition that continuously learns and improves, delivering better results over time," said Wickenburg, Co-Founder and CTO of Attention. "We believe that our technology will not only enhance jobs but also redefine them, making sales teams more efficient and effective than ever."

Thomas Cuvelier, General Partner at lead investor Alven, who has also backed transformative AI unicorns such as Dataiku and Algolia, added: "Attention's Generative AI native capabilities are a paradigm shift to a system of cognition for the revenue function - they can effectively clone top performers by extracting features out of successful sales deals while at the same time dramatically enhance productivity. Anis and Matthias have an exceptional eye for product, and have built a compelling proposition in what is a very large, fast-growing, and dynamic market."

Austin Myers, VP Revenue at Certificial and Attention customer shared, "Thanks to Attention, our sales pipeline velocity has skyrocketed. With automated CRM entry and insightful scorecards, deals progress smoothly, leading to quicker conversions. It's streamlined our processes and turbocharged our revenue growth."

This round of funding marks a pivotal chapter in Attention's growth story. With a robust foundation, a clear strategic direction, and the support of world-class investors, the company is poised to make significant strides in revolutionizing sales enablement for businesses worldwide.

About Attention

Attention is a leading AI-powered platform dedicated to helping sales and revenue teams unlock the full potential of their customer conversations. By automating the extraction of actionable insights, Attention enables businesses to make informed decisions, enhance performance, and drive growth.

About Alven

Alven is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in world-class teams and products, and guiding entrepreneurs from seed to growth across the US and Europe. With over $2 billion under management, Alven has backed over 180 teams in the last two decades, including many success stories such as Stripe, Algolia, Dataiku, Qonto and Gorgias.

