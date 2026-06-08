Attorneys John Gomez and Ron Simon Announce First Lawsuit in Kebab Shop E. Coli Outbreak Outside Downtown San Diego Restaurant

First Lawsuit Filed in California E. Coli Outbreak as Attorneys Warn More Victims May Come Forward.

By Shane Harris, Director of Communications, Gomez Trial Attorneys

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized civil rights trial attorney John Gomez and nationally recognized food poisoning attorney Ron Simon stood outside The Kebab Shop's downtown San Diego location on May 28th to announce what they described as the first lawsuit arising from the E. coli outbreak linked to the restaurant chain's beef kofta product.

The attorneys addressed reporters and television news crews gathered outside The Kebab Shop at 630 Ninth Avenue in downtown San Diego, where they discussed the devastating impact, the outbreak has had on a young Orange County girl who allegedly suffered life-threatening complications after consuming contaminated beef linked to the outbreak.

While the child's family ultimately chose not to attend the news conference, a large photograph of the girl was displayed prominently throughout the event, serving as a powerful reminder of the human toll behind the growing public health investigation.

The lawsuit, filed by Ron Simon & Associates and Gomez Trial Attorneys, names both The Kebab Shop and beef supplier Olympia Food Industries. According to the complaint, the child became seriously ill after consuming beef kofta from a Kebab Shop location and later developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication associated with E. coli infections that can lead to kidney failure.

The girl was hospitalized for more than two weeks and underwent extensive medical treatment as doctors worked to save her life.

"The reason we're here today is because behind every statistic is a real family," Gomez told reporters. "This is a child whose life has been forever changed. Food companies have a responsibility to ensure the products they serve are safe."

Simon, who has represented victims in some of the nation's most significant foodborne illness outbreaks, said the lawsuit seeks answers about how contaminated beef entered the food supply chain and ultimately reached consumers.

"When food safety systems fail, families pay the price," Simon said. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to uncover exactly what happened and hold every responsible party accountable."

The lawsuit was filed as California health officials continued investigating an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157 linked to beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop.

According to the California Department of Public Health, at least nine people were sickened in the outbreak, including six children. Five individuals required hospitalization, and two developed hemolytic uremic syndromes, a potentially life-threatening kidney complication associated with E. coli infections.

Public health investigators identified grilled beef kofta as the likely source of the outbreak. In response, The Kebab Shop voluntarily suspended sales of the product while the investigation continued.

Attorneys at the May 28 news conference emphasized that the outbreak extends beyond a single illness and may impact additional families throughout California.

Copies of the court-confirmed lawsuit were distributed to members of the media following the event.

Were You Affected?

Anyone who became sick after eating at The Kebab Shop is encouraged to contact Gomez Trial Attorneys immediately at 833-GET-GOMEZ (833-438-4663). Attorneys are actively investigating additional claims related to the outbreak and are offering free consultations to affected individuals and families.

Watch the Full News Conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDTwF23QjpA

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys