AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions

Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, SparkCognition, Vipre, and VMware.

The report covers the Malware Protection Test, and August / September results of the Real-World Protection Test. The Malware Protection Test checks each security product's ability to protect a PC against malicious files. These might be already on the system, on an external drive, or copied over the local area network. The Real-World Protection test tests the products' ability to protect against Internet-borne threats.

Any threats are executed on the test system. This allows the security products to use additional protection features, such as behavioural analysis, to detect the malware. Each test also includes its own false-positives check, to ensure that business users are not plagued with false alarms.

AV-Comparatives' Main Test Series additionally includes the Performance Test, which measures the speed impact of the tested security products.

A summary report, containing the full and detailed results of all three tests, as well as in-depth reviews, will be published December. In combination, the three tests provide an overall picture of the effectiveness of the tested endpoint security products.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the October 2020 Business Test Fact Sheet can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website, www.av-comparatives.org.

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer-security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software." It also holds the EICAR certification as a "Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316313/AV_Comparatives_Test_Chart_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316312/AV_Comparatives_Tested_Solutions_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Peter Stelzhammer

[email protected]

+43 720115542

SOURCE AV-Comparatives

