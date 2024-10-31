Available now: The 16th edition of the International Debt Collection Handbook by Atradius Collections

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Debt Collection Handbook covers extensive B2B collection approaches in 53 countries around the world. Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Serbia are the three new countries featured in the 16th edition.

Available now: The 16th edition of the International Debt Collection

The current complex geopolitical environment has exposed international trade to a high level of default risk. Poor payment behaviour, intricate local legal frameworks, and cultural differences present serious challenges to businesses collecting accounts receivable abroad. Knowledge of country-specific practices and legislation is indispensable to increase recoveries and minimise write-offs.

Now multinationals can use the International Debt Collection Handbook to guide them through different collection approaches in 53 countries: from amicable settlements – recovering ageing debts while maintaining business relationships – to legal proceedings – recovering bad debts by taking legal action locally.

"Our lawyers and collectors have shared a great deal of their expertise and experience in the International Debt Collection Handbook. I'm sure you will find it a highly useful, in-depth resource for all your business decisions relating to debt collections," says Rudi de Greve, Global Operations Officer at Atradius Collections.

Since its first edition, the International Debt Collection Handbook has gained trust and become the go-to source for information about recovering debts overseas. In the current economic circumstances, it is a must-read for any business seeking to improve their cash flow.

Download your free copy of the 16th edition of the International Debt Collection Handbook here: https://atradiuscollections.com/global/publications/international-debt-collections-handbook.html

