AVENUE DES CHAMPS-ELYSÉES CELEBRATES THE REVIVAL OF ITS SIGNATURE COCKTAIL: THE "CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES COCKTAIL" FIRST CREATED IN 1925 WITH COGNAC HENNESSY

1925–2025: A Century of Parisian Art de Vivre

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in the Roaring Twenties, the "Champs-Élysées Cocktail" has, since 1925, embodied the elegance, flair, and joie de vivre that have long defined the world's most celebrated avenue. To mark its 100th anniversary, the avenue's landmark establishments united by the Champs-Élysées Committee, honor this iconic signature drink and inviting guests to rediscover a cocktail that has accompanied Parisian nights for decades.

The original recipe, the "Cocktail Champs-Élysées 1925," along with two exclusive new creations – the boldly reimagined "Cocktail Champs-Élysées 2.0" and the alcohol-free "Mocktail Champs-Elysées" – will be featured across participating venues and can be recreated at home.

COCKTAIL CHAMPS-ELYSÉES 1925 By Hennessy, the original recipe

4,5cl Hennessy Very Special |1,5cl Yellow Chartreuse | 2cl Fresh lemon juice | 1 dash Angostura bitters | 1 Lemon twist

COCKTAIL CHAMPS-ELYSÉES 2.0 By Hennessy, the contemporary version

4cl Hennessy Very Special | 1cl Yellow Chartreuse | 1,5cl Apricot liqueur | 2cl Verjus | 1 dash Peychauds bitters

ABOUT MAISON HENNESSY

Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 260 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's legacy, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente French region, Hennessy is also a pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with a large part of its production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

ABOUT THE CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES COMMITTEE

The Champs-Élysées Committee was founded in 1916 and represents 180 members - the economic and cultural stakeholders of the Champs-Élysées, from the Arc de Triomphe to Place de la Concorde. Together, they contribute to the avenue's prominence in France and internationally. Each year, the Champs-Élysées Committee organizes the famous Christmas Light Displays and big-scale events such as "A Sunday at the Movies on the Champs," "The Champs Dictation," and "The Champs Grand Picnic". In 2025, the Committee revived the Champs-Élysées cocktail in partnership with Hennessy.

