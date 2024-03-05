Averna and Gotion Forge Strategic Collaboration for Advanced Battery Manufacturing and Testing

Gotion will Standardize on Averna/NI's Test Solution for its Battery Manufacturing Worldwide.

MONTREAL, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Averna, the leading global test & quality solutions provider, proudly announces its collaboration with renowned international battery manufacturer, Gotion, bringing forth an innovative end-of-life test system designed to elevate the validation of electrical components within the manufacturer's battery packs.

Mr. Jochen Weber, Vice President of Averna Germany, stated, "Our partnership with Gotion marks a significant milestone in advancing battery manufacturing. They are producing the next generation of energy storage technology and our test systems are simply the right fit. They not only ensure the highest standards of performance validation but also lay the foundation for future innovations."

Averna's system is largely based on the Batterie Inspektor™ framework and leverages NI's test instrumentation. It is completely customized to Gotion's requirements. This collaborative effort not only ensures the meticulous testing of the battery packs' performance but also integrates data connectivity to the overall infrastructure. The system is characterized by its modular and expandable design, allowing for seamless integration into various production environments.

The end result has garnered praise from Dr. Nizar Aouni, Project Manager at Gotion, "Averna's expertise and innovative approach have greatly contributed to the development of our state-of-the-art battery packs. This system not only meets our rigorous testing requirements but also aligns seamlessly with our vision for smart manufacturing. Averna's presence in geographies where Gotion is and will be manufacturing is also a key factor in our partnership." This collaboration is a testament to Gotion and Averna's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of the battery industry globally.

For more information on Averna, please visit its website.

About Gotion

Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd., as the first private enterprise in the power battery industry to enter the capital market in China, was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in May 2015. The Company specializes in the development and manufacture of power batteries for new energy vehicles, energy storage application, power transmission and distribution equipment, etc.

Gotion High-tech is a technology-based company focused on power battery technology research and development and innovation. It is one if the earliest enterprises engaged in the independent research and development, production and sales of new energy vehicle power lithium-ion batteries in China. Gotion High-tech has global operations and has carried out strategic cooperation with Volkswagen, Tata Group, Vinfast and Jinko, among others.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Eclipse Automation, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

© Copyright 2024 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies

SOURCE Averna Technologies Inc.