Azumuta Raises €8M Series A to Accelerate Digitalization and AI-Supported Work Instructions in Manufacturing

GHENT, Belgium , Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers worldwide still rely on paper, spreadsheets, and fragmented systems to manage shop floor processes. Azumuta, the operator-centric software scale-up from Ghent, Belgium, changes this.

Azumuta raised €8 million in Series A funding to accelerate development of its platform for AI-supported digital work instructions, quality control, and workforce training. The round was led by Keen Venture Partners, with participation from Capricorn Partners and returning investors PMV, Angelwise, and Dirk Vermunicht.

The funding will support team growth, expansion into new markets, and further development to help manufacturers streamline operations, improve quality, and empower their workforce.

"Every week we meet manufacturers still running critical processes on paper," says Batist Leman, CEO of Azumuta. "There's no lack of ambition, just a need for technology built for real production. Azumuta bridges that gap and helps factories digitalize in a way that fits how they operate.

Digitizing Shop Floor Know-How

Founded in 2016, Azumuta began as a digital work instruction tool and has evolved into a platform used by nearly 100 manufacturers worldwide. By combining work instructions, audits, training, and quality control in one system, it gives manufacturers a central hub for operational knowledge. Users report up to a 50% reduction in administrative time and 60% fewer quality complaints.

Manufacturers like Atlas Copco, Toyota, and Sioux Technologies rely on Azumuta to keep production connected.

"Operational efficiency is one of our key priorities," says Johan Dom, VP Engineering at Atlas Copco. "As we work toward becoming a factory of the future, digital transformation is essential. That's where Azumuta plays a crucial role."

"Most manufacturing software is built for the C-suite, not the people on the floor," adds Robert Verwaayen, General Partner at Keen Venture Partners. "Azumuta starts where the real work happens, building AI-rich software operators actually want to use. That's why it sticks."

Recognized among Belgium's fastest-growing tech companies, Azumuta plans to expand its reach and advancing product innovation, customer success, and industry partnerships.

About Azumuta

Azumuta helps manufacturers turn frontline know-how into connected, digital, AI-supported processes through its platform for work instructions, quality control, and training. The name echoes the Ghent dialect "ah zo moet da", translated: "that's how it's done."

SOURCE Azumuta