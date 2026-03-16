Bainbridge Township Meijer Supercenter Opening on May 6

New location will be the family-owned retailer's 59th store in Ohio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open its new Bainbridge Township supercenter at 7300 Aurora Road, Aurora, Ohio, on May 6. The new 159,000 square-foot supercenter, on the site of the former Geauga Lake amusement park, increases the retailer's store count to 59 in the state.

Meijer will open a new supercenter in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, on May 6.

The store will feature the wide assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples at a value that Ohioans know and love, including bakery, meat, seafood and deli departments, a floral area, garden center, apparel and home goods sections. The supercenter will also include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-through option, health and beauty care section, an expansive pet department, electronics, toys and sporting goods. More details about the store will be shared closer to its grand opening.

"The feedback we've received from customers about the value and convenience we offer is consistently positive, and we are excited to bring that experience to our neighbors in Aurora and Bainbridge Township," said Todd Anderson, Vice President of the Ohio Region for Meijer. "Being part of this historic redevelopment at Geauga Lake is an incredible honor, and we look forward to serving customers at this location soon."

There are still select part- and full-time job openings available. Ideal candidates will possess a desire to provide exceptional customer service and grow as part of the Meijer team. Interested job seekers can find more details and apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Ohio was the first state Meijer expanded to outside of Michigan. The retailer employs more than 14,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City. Since its first store opened in Ohio, Meijer has been committed to supporting the causes, events, and teams that matter most to Ohioans. In Northeast Ohio, that includes fighting hunger alongside the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, supporting community treasures like Cleveland Metroparks, and partnering with fan favorites like the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Guardians, and Ohio State University Athletics.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer