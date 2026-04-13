Tickets Now Available for 2026 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Award-winning J. Brewer's | Frederik's and newly expanded Kraft Heinz Pavilion continue to be fan favorites with proceeds going to the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is returning to West Michigan for its 12th year at Blythefield Country Club. From June 18-21, this premier LPGA event promises thrilling golf action and fun for the whole family, all at affordable prices. Tickets are now available at meijerlpgaclassic.com.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic exemplifies our commitment to enriching lives and supporting families across the Midwest," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "Through this premier event and the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program, we're able to make a meaningful impact to those facing food insecurity, while bringing people together for this wonderful community-filled weekend."

Spectators can purchase general admission tickets for $10 a day. Kids 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. The previous 11 tournaments have generated more than $13 million to feed families across the Midwest through the retailer's Simply Give program.

"We're proud to continue making the Meijer LPGA Classic affordable for families, ensuring everyone can enjoy a memorable weekend together," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "The incredible support from our community inspires us year after year, and we invite everyone to join us as we mark our 12th year of world-class golf while supporting families through Meijer Simply Give."

Tournament officials are making enhancements to its hospitality suites throughout the course, including J. Brewer's | Frederik's, located on the 4th fairway, and the Kraft Heinz Pavilion, located between the 17th green, 18th tee, and 5th tee.

The Kraft Heinz Pavilion

The Kraft Heinz Pavilion will offer all-inclusive food and beverage items featuring popular local restaurants for fans looking for exclusive viewing of the tournament action. The Pavilion will be open Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21. Daily tickets cost $50 each and $10 each for children ages 5 and under, when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The Kraft Heinz Pavilion offers:

A lively golf-centric environment between the 17 th green, 18 th tee, and 5 th tee, where upscale seating and large monitors create the perfect spot to enjoy, unwind, and celebrate world-class golf.

green, 18 tee, and 5 tee, where upscale seating and large monitors create the perfect spot to enjoy, unwind, and celebrate world-class golf. Newly expanded viewing deck featuring tiered and lounge seating, designed for comfort as fans take in unbeatable, front-row views of the thrilling on-course action.

Elevated, all-inclusive culinary offerings from acclaimed local restaurants, such as Smoke on the Water BBQ, 4one2Distillery, and Mad Dogz, all weekend long.

Award-Winning J. Brewer's | Frederik's Returns

Returning for its fifth year, the award-winning J. Brewer's | Frederik's, hospitality venue will once again offer food fans a premium all-you-can-eat culinary experience curated by Meijer chefs and local restaurants directly off the fourth fairway. J. Brewer's | Frederik's is open Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21. Daily tickets cost $90 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 and under. Each youth ticket must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

J. Brewer's | Frederik's offers:

All-you-can-eat access to exceptionally crafted food and beverage items, featuring local restaurants and breweries such as Yesterdog, Snug Harbor, Nonna's: The Trattoria, El Caribe, and more.

A terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action

A vibrant, fun atmosphere with upscale seating areas and televisions playing live updates from the course

The Frederik's by Meijer food experience offers a unique menu that changes daily, with every menu item featuring products from Meijer's premium own brand, Frederik's.

"Our goal every year is to bring the very best local flavors and Meijer's own premium Frederik's brand to our guests, creating innovative menus that celebrate both tradition and creativity," said Brian Williams, Research and Development Chef at Meijer. "Whether you're savoring all-you-can-eat favorites or discovering new dishes from our local partners, we want every guest to enjoy a delicious and memorable weekend."

General Admission Tickets

In addition to the general admission tickets at $10 per day, tournament-long tickets (valid Thursday through Sunday) cost $25 per person and give spectators access to some of the best golf in the world. The Grand Taste Concessions are located throughout the course and offer a variety of food and beverage items, all priced at $4 or less. Discovery Land will also return as a free destination for children and families.

In celebration of Father's Day on Sunday, June 21, fathers will be granted free general admission to the course. Military personnel (active, retired, reserve, veteran) and a plus-one will also be granted free general admission for all four days of tournament play with proper identification.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity on social media.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram at @MeijerLPGA.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

SOURCE Meijer