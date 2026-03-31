BANDSINTOWN POWERS CONCERT LISTINGS ON APPLE MUSIC WITH THE RELEASE OF IOS 26.4

This launch marks a significant expansion of concert discovery on Apple Music. Artists who publish events through Bandsintown for Artists and connect their Apple Music profile can now have their shows appear automatically on the platform. Venues, festivals, and promoters subscribed to Bandsintown Pro also benefit by having their events seamlessly featured on Apple Music.

How It Works

Artists can connect their Apple Music artist page URL within the Bandsintown for Artists dashboard. Once connected, events sync globally to Apple Music within 24-48 hours and appear in two new placements:

Artist Pages: An "Upcoming Concerts" section displayed when artists are on tour

An "Upcoming Concerts" section displayed when artists are on tour Concerts Tab: A new section within Search where fans can browse shows by location, genre, and date

Fans can tap into listings to view event details, including venue information, set lists, and direct ticket links. Apple Music will also notify users when artists they follow have upcoming shows nearby with push notifications.

The integration builds on Bandsintown's existing role powering live event data across Apple's ecosystem, including Shazam, Apple Maps, Spotlight Search, Apple Photos, and Apple Music Set Lists. With the addition of Apple Music's streaming environment, artists can now reach fans with concert information at the moment they are actively listening.

"Bandsintown has been powering concert listings across Apple's ecosystem for years - from Shazam and Apple Maps to Spotlight Search and Photos," said Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bandsintown. "Expanding to Apple Music gives all artists globally a direct line to passionate fans, surfacing their shows right when listeners are most inspired to see them live."

Concert listings are available on devices running iOS 26.4, currently in public and developer beta, with a broader release coming soon.

About Bandsintown:

Bandsintown, the world's leading live events discovery platform, connects more than 100 million registered fans with concerts from over 700,000 artists and 65,000 venues publishing 2.3 million events annually. Through strategic partnerships with YouTube, Google, Spotify, Apple, Shazam, and Microsoft Bing, Bandsintown seamlessly distribute these events to billions of additional fans across their favorite platforms.

The award-winning fan app and website, Bandsintown Concerts, offers the most comprehensive live music catalog globally, using AI to generate 400+ million personalized concert recommendations monthly based on fans' listening habits and preferences.

Bandsintown for Artists empowers 700,000 musicians of all sizes with tools to publish events, announce tours, manage presales and onsales, and promote concerts across their digital properties through our widgets and APIs.

Bandsintown Pro provides automated event marketing and distribution solutions to 65,000+ venues, festivals, and promoters—helping them boost event visibility across all digital platforms while saving time and selling more tickets.

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SOURCE Bandsintown